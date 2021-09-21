Two trades to watch FTSE WTI oil

FTSE rebounds led higher by travel stock as the transatlantic route is set to re-open. WTI finds support from tight US supply and looks to API data later.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 21, 2021 5:17 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

FTSE rebounds, travel stocks extend gains 

The UK index is attempting to pick up after steep falls in the previous session. The UK index declined 0.8% in the previous session, faring better than its European peers such as the Dax which dropped over 2.5% on the back of fears over the wider fallout from China’s Evergrande which is likely to default this week. 

Travel stocks offered support to the index after the US announced that it will reopen to air travelers who are fully vaccinated easing pandemic restrictions. 

Learn more about the FTSE 

Where next for the FTSE? 

After falling steeply in the previous session, the UK index found support at 6825 a two-month low and the 200 sma on the daily chart. The price is rebounding higher on the four-hour chart with a receding bearish bias on the MACD keeping buyer’s hopeful and watchful for a bullish crossover.  

A move back over 6990 is needed to negate the near-term downtrend and open the door to the 50 sma and the falling trendline at 7022. A break above horizontal support at 7094 and the 200 sma at 7112 is needed for the buyers to gain traction. 

On the downside, a break below 6830 yesterday’s low and 6810 the July low could spark a deeper selloff. 

 FTSE chart

Oil rises as it looks to API data 

Oil prices are on the rise paring some losses from yesterday as supply tightness in the US offers support. Production is still not back on line following the hit from Hurricanes. Royal Dutch Shell warned that full output won’t return to until 2022 owing to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. 

The ongoing energy crisis is also supporting oil prices as natural gas prices surge. 

However gains are likely to be limited amid ongoing concerns over the potential impact of a default by Chinese property giant Evergrande on the wider economy. The Fed will also be in focus as the tapering debate looks set to heat up, supporting the USD at multi week highs. 

API industry stockpile data is due later. 

Learn more about trading oil 

Where next for WTI oil? 

WTI oil prices trade is extending its rebound off the month old support line towards $72.00. The bullish MACD combined with a sustained move over the 50 sma is keeping buyer’s hopeful of further gains. The bulls will be looking for a move over 73.00 to gain traction towards 74.00 the August high. 

On the flip side, a break below the trendline support at 70.15 could open the door to the 50 sma at 69.35 negating the near term uptrend. It would take a move below 67.50 the September low for the sells to gather momentum. 

 Oil chart

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.




Related tags: Crude Oil FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
Today 01:49 AM
EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
Today 12:56 AM
Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Yesterday 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Yesterday 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Yesterday 06:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 21, 2025 04:03 PM
      Congress building
      3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 06:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 19, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.