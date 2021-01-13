Two trades to watch FTSE with earnings in focus DXY ahead of inflation

The FTSE futures are lacking direction ahead of the open taking cues from a range bound session on Wall Street.

Today is a busy day for corporate releases, mainly FTSE250. Just Eat, Persimmon, ASOS, William and Page Group are all due to update the market.

Banks such as NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays could also be in focus following BoE Andrew Bailey’s comments, appearing to talk down the prospect of negative interest rates.

Covid & vaccine developments could drive sentiment

FTSE technical analysis

The FTSE trades within an ascending channel. The price bounced lower off the upper band of the channel around 6910 last Friday and has headed back below the 20 sma in the early part of this week.

The 50 sma appears to be offering support and the FTSE picked up of 6720 yesterday’s low at 6720.

Bulls should look for a move over20 sma at 6800 to eye a move back towards the upper band of the ascending trendline at 6950 and high 6th January before target the psychological level of 7000.