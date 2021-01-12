The RSI has pushed to 70 into overbought territory so a pull back could be on the cards within the bullish uptrend

Oil also appears to be considering a move above its week old ascending resistance line and its 11 month high at $52.70. Should the bulls refresh this multi month top $54.70 could come into play.

Failure to extend gains beyond $52.70 could see WTI revisit yesterday’s low and the 20 sma of $51.50 prior to $50.40 swing low 7th Jan and key psychological support at $50 which is also the 50 sma.

Learn more about trading oil.







