Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, Barclays

EUR/USD rises post-Fed, with German inflation, US GDP in focus. Barclays is down after H1 profits fall.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 28, 2022 9:13 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises post-Fed, with German inflation, US GDP in focus 

EUR/USD rose 0.9% in the previous session and is extending the move higher today. 

 

The USD is trading under pressure following the Fed monetary policy announcement. The Fed, as expected, hiked rates by 75 basis points.  

 

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there were signs of weakness in the economy, particularly surrounding spending and production. While he didn’t rule out a further 75 bps point hike, he did say that the Fed would no longer be providing forward guidance. 

 

The market has interpreted the meeting as dovish, pulling the USD lower. Fed Powell said that the US was not in a recession yet. With this in mind, attention will be on US GDP data which is expected to show a rebound to growth of 0.4% after contracting -1.6% in Q1. 

 

In Europe, all eyes will be on German inflation data, which is expected to slip to 8.1% YoY in July, down from 8.2% in June, marking the third straight month of falling inflation. 

 

Where next for EUR/USD? 

 After rebounding from the 2022 low of 0.9952 EUR/USD has so far struggled to move meaningfully above the 20 sma. Today the price is rising above the 20 sma, which, combined with the bullish MACD, keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. 

 

Resistance can be seen at 1.0280, last week’s high, with a breakthrough here opening the door to 1.0340, the May low. 

 

Failure to hold over the 20 sma could see the pair drop to 1.01, the weekly low. A break below here opens the door to 1.00 and 0.9952, the 2022 low. 

EUR/USD is in play

  

Barclays falls after H1 profits fall 

Barclays is falling after disappointing profits for the first six months of the year. The British bank reported a huge £1.9 billion hit for a conduct charge relating to the cost of having to buy back billions of dollars worth of securities, which it sold in error. 

 

Profits before tax came in at £3.7 billion pounds, down from £4.9 billion in the same period the year before. This was also short of the 33.9 billion forecasts. 

 

Despite the huge hit, the bank confirmed a 2.5p per share dividend and a £500 million share buyback programme, although this isn’t helping to stem the losses. 

 

Elsewhere Barclays reported a strong performance in its investment banking business, with revenue from the trading division up 48%. Like its peer Goldman Sachs, Barclays is renowned for the quality of its trades, and today’s results highlight that. The Fixed income, FX, and commodities trading business reported a 51% jump in revenue. 

 

Meanwhile, advisory fee income fell 31% as deal-making dried up amid uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine. 

 

Where next for Barclay’s share price? 

After running into resistance at 162p the share price fell below the 50 sma and the falling trendline, which combined with te bearish crossover forming on the MACD suggests that more losses could be on the cards. 

 

Sellers will need to break below the 20 sma at 153p to open the door to 145p the July low, with a break below here creating a lower low and brings 139p the 2022 low into target. 

 

Should the 20 sma hold, buyers will look to rise above the 50 sma at 158p and 163p the July high. A rise above here brings the 173p May high into target. 

Barclays share price is in play post-earnings

 

Related tags: Barclays UK EUR USD Forex Bank Stocks Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
Today 12:54 AM
AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week
Yesterday 01:53 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:25 AM
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Yesterday 02:52 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
February 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays UK articles

japan_07
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:54 AM
    AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:55 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:53 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 09:25 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.