Twitter hits all time high after solid Q4 results

Twitter trades over 8.5% higher, hitting a fresh all time high after beating forecasts on both top and bottom line.

Twitter reported:

EPS 27c +87% year on year

Revenue of $1.29 billion + 29% year on year

Daily active users hit 192 million + 27%

By way of comparison Facebook gained 11% in daily active users year on year.

Twitter offered very little in the way of guidance, saying only that they expected revenues to be greater than expenses – in other words they expect a profit but gave nothing away in terms of specifics.

Still investors clearly didn't need anymore sending the Twitter share price surging.

Learn more about trading shares.





