Turnaround Tuesday As Stimulus Comes Into Focus

Markets are clear that they want to see serious stimulus efforts to stave off the collapse in the financial markets and a global recession.The UK Budget tomorrow and Thursday’s ECB meeting will be in focus and could help the market decide whether the actions being taken are sufficient to stem the market fallout and recession fears

What Next?

It certainly feels too early to call the bottom of this selloff. However, the market is giving signals that with the right response, a combined effort from central banks and governments this may not necessarily be the start of a bear market run.



