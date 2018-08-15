Turkey trepidation lingers

Turkey is nowhere near fixed, so risk appetite is struggling to make a comeback.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2018 12:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Turkey is nowhere near fixed, so risk appetite is struggling to make a comeback.

Europe retreats as lira slips

European stock markets have steadily slipped into the red since the open, also leading a retreat by Wall Street futures. Prospects of a smooth and sustained recovery for emerging market currencies had looked too dicey to Asia-Pacific investors, so markets there mostly fell as well. Turkey’s lira lost all Wednesday gains at one point, following Tuesday’s bounce of more than 8%. It is now firmer again, though clearly volatile. It’s uncertain whether the rebound will be sustained. Comebacks by other currencies that fell sharply in recent days, like the rand, Russia’s rouble and Mexico’s peso, also falter.

Turkey defiant

The problem for risk appetite is that the bounce by Turkey’s lira largely reflected profits being taken. It was not due to effectiveness of the central bank’s (CBRT) piecemeal and relatively small dollar-liquidity moves. Overnight, Turkey fanned the flames of its trade and political dispute with the United States further by doubling tariffs on some U.S. imports, raising some to well over 100%. The country’s vice president cited the “principle of reciprocity” following the U.S.’s “attacks” on Turkey’s economy. Earlier, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a boycott of U.S. electronic goods. But these retaliatory moves are as unlikely to provide effective pressure on the States as CBRT measures will stabilise the lira.

Few options left

An investor call scheduled for Thursday at which Turkey’s finance minister aims to reassure investors concerned by Erdogan’s influence over monetary policy may be at the back of the minds of some lira sellers. However, aside from interest rates, market scepticism towards most options still available to Turkish policymakers is heightened. Amid double-digit inflation, attention will quickly return to Turkey’s avoidance of the inevitable once the call is over. With ingredients for potential trade escalation in place, plus questions about policymakers’ ability to face down speculators, it appears to be just a matter of time before significant volatility returns to Turkish markets. If or when that happens, European equities will again face pressure. The precise calibration of key sectors—chiefly banks—to Turkey hasn’t been quantified much.

Metals, oil heavy

Meanwhile, oil shares are bringing further bearish undercurrents to European markets after Saudi Arabia signalled an end to recent production ramps. There are signs that the dominant OPEC member sees risks of a return to oversupply. With global cyclical indicators beginning to warn in chorus that growth outside of the United States will become more uneven and slower on approach to 2019, oil demand is expected to moderate, at least. Tuesday’s unexpected build across crude oil and other energy products was unfortunately timed, even if unlikely to signify more than lumpy production. A rise in shipborne storage is also a bad harbinger though. And oil is of course under pressure partly because of dollar expense. As the greenback keeps barrelling higher, pressure on other key commodities like base metals and gold is an additional drag on Europe stocks. The STOXX basic resources index is again the sub-sector gauge that’s deepest in the red.

Dollar parade

Under the circumstances, a return to faster than expected input price inflation in the UK has certainly not been enough to rain on the dollar’s parade. With sterling already more than 100 pips lower over 24 hours, additional weight was modest. The focus thus shifts to the afternoon’s U.S. Retail Sales update for the dollar’s next potential charge. Growth is forecast to slow to 0.1% from 0.5% in July, whilst the New York Fed Manufacturing index is also expected to fall to 20 from a July reading of 22.6.


Related tags: USD Oil GBP

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead – June 10, 2024
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Today 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
June 7, 2024 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 6, 2024 12:46 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 5, 2024 01:20 PM
        united_states_03
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 4, 2024 01:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.