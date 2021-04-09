TSM earnings preview A 100B plan to ease the global chip shortage

Last week, TSM announced that it would invest a staggering $100B over the next three years to increase production capacity

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 9, 2021 11:29 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

TSM earnings preview: A $100B plan to ease the global chip shortage

For those who haven’t been following along closely, there’s a massive shortage of semiconductor chips across the globe stemming from last year’s COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. The ongoing shortage is impacting major industries from auto manufacturing to cell phones to medical equipment to consumer electronic devices, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is by far the dominant global producer at the center of the crisis.

See my colleague Rebecca Cattlin’s article on the key semiconductor chip companies to watch in 2021!

Despite running its plants at over 100% utilization, the company has still been unable to keep up with demand. Last week, TSM announced that it would invest a staggering $100B over the next three years to increase production capacity (including a $3.5B plant in the US) to address the current global backlog and accommodate a coming surge in demand around technologies like 5G service.

Earlier today, the firm reported its monthly sales figures showing a strong 16.7% rise in Q1 revenues to $12.7B as the global economy starts to emerge from COVID-induced lockdowns, but traders are most focused on TSM’s full earnings report next week.

When are TSM earnings?

Thursday, April 15 before the opening bell

TSM earnings expectations

$0.95 in EPS on $12.86B in revenues in Q1

TSM technical analysis

After more than tripling off its pandemic lows in the lower-$40s in less than a year, TSM has struggled since its peak above $140 in mid-February. The stock spent six weeks in a near-term bearish channel, briefly dipping below its 100-day EMA near $112, before recovering back toward this week’s consolidation range in the low-$120s:

 

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Looking ahead, TSM has a lot riding on next week’s earnings report. A strong release, coupled with optimistic guidance for the rest of the year, could quickly take the momentum-driven stock back toward its highs in the $140 area. Meanwhile, a disappointing earnings update may prompt longer-term bulls to take profits and push the shares down to retest the year-to-date low near $108.

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Tech Stocks Earnings Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.