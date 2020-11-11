Trying to Catch a Falling Knife USDTRY EURTRY

Erdogan said he will make sacrifices and “swallow a bitter pill”

November 11, 2020 2:09 PM

Trying to Catch a Falling Knife: USD/TRY, EUR/TRY

On Monday, Turkey’s Finance Minister, Berat Albayrak (who is also the President’s son-in-law),  unexpectedly resigned.  This led to a complete 180 degree turn by President Erdogan who replaced him with the economic friendly Lutfi Elvan.  Erdogan also named Naci Agbal as the new head of the central bank.  Erdogan said he is prepared to make sacrifices and “swallow a bitter pill” as he promised new structural reforms.  This was good news for the Turkish Lira.

USD/TRY

USD/TRY is down over 8% on the week so far.  The pair had reached an all-time high of 8.5677 on Friday before the news broke.  So far, the pair is holding horizontal support near 7.7787.  Just below that is the 50% retracement of the move from the August 4th low to the November 6th highs at 7.7389. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 120-minute timeframe, some may say that the move has already played out as an AB=CD pattern has already complete.  However, it may be a good risk/reward for traders who want to take a shot at a long here and target a move back towards 8.000.  Also notice how the RSI is in oversold territory, near 23.00.  Watch for stops under the 50% retracement level.  The next support level is the 61.8% Fibonacci level from the same timeframe near 7.5408.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/TRY

Much of the same can be said for the EUR/TRY, as price has already reached the target price of the AB=CD pattern.  One slight difference is that this pair has broken just under the 50% retracement level from the August 4th lows to the November 6th highs near 9.2503.  It also tested (but so far is holding) the horizontal support at 9.2000.   Longs may be looking to enter the market here with a target back near 9.5000.  Also notice the RSI is in oversold territory near 23.00.  Support is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the same timeframe near 9.027.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Note that the TCMB Interest Rate decision is next Thursday.  Watch for profit taking ahead of that as a forecast of 475bps is priced into the market.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.