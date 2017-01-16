trump helps pound stage a recovery but gbp still looks fragile 1841552017

After falling below the key 1.20 level on Sunday, GBP/USD has since staged a comeback, rising to a high of 1.2065. The was partly driven […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 16, 2017 8:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After falling below the key 1.20 level on Sunday, GBP/USD has since staged a comeback, rising to a high of 1.2065. The was partly driven by comments from Donald Trump in an interview with The Times newspaper where he said that the UK was at the top of a list for a trade deal with the US, and that the UK did a great thing by leaving the EU.

Other factors that have soothed the pound this morning include some reassurances from the UK Treasury that it will address investors concerns that may arise from Theresa May’s speech on Tuesday. This “recovery” is also typical after a move below a key technical level such as 1.20 in GBP/USD, and thus may only be temporary.

Signs still point to further GBP weakness

Looking ahead, we think that the pound is likely to remain vulnerable, and, in the short term, the market could once again test the air below 1.20, and the lows from October’s flash crash.  Volatility levels in GBP/USD, as measured by the options market, have risen once again on Monday, taking the 1-month GBP/USD volatility level to a fresh 4-month high. This suggests that investors are expecting further large moves from the pound in the short term.

Why is the pound still so sensitive to Brexit?

Some have wondered why the FX market continues to be “shocked” by news about a hard Brexit, after all the UK’s exit from the single market has always been on the cards and is not a new concept. I would argue that the ‘Brexit theme as bad news for the pound’ is such an ingrained trend at this stage that it really doesn’t matter what May says or fails to say on Tuesday. Instead, it’s all about market dynamics, and right now the balance of market participants are shorting the pound. It’s a bit like a tipping point, once a trend gets critical mass, like the GBP downtrend, then news headlines can have big impacts, as they generate another wave of selling.

Aside from CPI data released tomorrow, the pound’s near term future is in the hands of Theresa May as the FX market’s chief focus is on the UK Prime Minister’s speech at some point on Tuesday. Read our previous post to find out why politics are like Kryptonite for the pound: https://www.cityindex.co.uk/market-analysis/forex-news/40120542017/pound-slayer-may-takes-gbpusd-below-1-20/

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.