Trudeau Survives USDCAD Bears Still in Control

The election reaction in the loonie and Canada’s stock market has been relatively subdued so far...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 22, 2019 10:12 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Trudeau Survives, USD/CAD Bears Still in Control

It’s (still) the economy, stupid.

In last night’s federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fought off a stout challenge from Conservative candidate Andrew Scheer to win his second term, with the generally strong Canadian economy playing a heavy role in supporting the incumbent. As we noted in last week’s election preview report, the economy performed admirably under Trudeau’s first term, with unemployment hitting a 40+ year low, GDP growing at among the highest rates for a developed country, and the Canadian stock market providing strong returns.

While Trudeau was ultimately victorious, he didn’t emerge unscathed. His Liberal party actually lost the popular vote, as well as its Parliamentary majority, and will therefore have to form coalitions to legislate, with the pro-labor New Democratic Party (NDP) emerging as the most likely partner. There’s no doubt that Trudeau’s “mandate” has been weakened, but he has nonetheless vowed to pursue a left-leaning agenda focusing on social issues, deficit spending to address inequality, and aggressive environmental reforms.

Market Reaction

A narrow Liberal victory was the market’s expected scenario, albeit with a heavy dose of uncertainty, so the reaction in the loonie and Canada’s stock market has been relatively subdued so far. Looking ahead, Trudeau’s agenda is likely to lead to further deficit spending to support social, inequality, and environmental reforms.

That said, the country has had a relatively balanced budget in recent years, with its government deficit running at less than 1% of GDP (by contrast, the US’s deficit was last clocked at nearly 4% of GDP and has been rising in each of the last four years); put another way, Canada’s budget could afford a dose of deficit spending, and it may serve to insulate the economy and stock market from external shocks including falling oil prices or declining international trade.

After falling nearly 300 pips from peak to trough over the last two weeks, USD/CAD is seeing a slight bounce at the start of today’s North American session. As it stands, the RSI indicator is confirming last week’s breakdown in price and the MACD is signaling strong bearish momentum, trending lower below both its signal line and the “0” level. Moving forward, the technical bias in the pair remains bearish as long as rates hold below previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.3135, with potential for a move down toward the year-to-date low at 1.3015 in time.

Source: Trading View, City Index


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
March 1, 2024 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.