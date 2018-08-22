Trading cautious with trade talks and Fed minutes in focus

Despite a softer start the FTSE has managed to grind higher into positive territory across the afternoon. However, trading was notably cautious, in line with global markets, as investors digest increased US political risk, whilst looking towards the outcome of US – Sino trade talks and the Fed minutes due later today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 22, 2018 12:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite a softer start the FTSE has managed to grind higher into positive territory across the afternoon. However, trading was notably cautious, in line with global markets, as investors digest increased US political risk, whilst looking towards the outcome of US – Sino trade talks and the Fed minutes due later today.

With little in the way of economic data for investors to chew over, traders are showing some nerves in light of the barrage of headlines over guilty former Trump associates. In a double blow, Trump’s campaign chief being convicted of fraud and his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty, means Trump will certainly be starting to feel the heat. The key point with Cohen is that this is the first time that Trump has himself been implicated. Given the potential gravity of the situation in hand, the US markets were holding up reasonable well, with the S&P flat, whilst the dollar was trading 0.2% lower, back at the 95.00 handle versus a basket of currencies.  

US – Sino trade talks in focus
There are still two major risk events this afternoon which could create some volatility for the US markets. Firstly, the US – China trade talks. Post meeting headlines will be closely watched. Whilst the bar is low, with neither China or the US optimistic that much will come from these trade talks, it would only take an agreement to meet again to satisfy the bulls in the market. Should the two sides fail to even agree to another round of talks then we could expect to see the US indices continue to fall lower and flows into safe haven currencies such as the Yen increase.

FOMC to reverse the dollar’s decline?
Later today the minutes from the FOMC meeting on July 31 – Aug 1 will be released. The minutes could serve to remind investors why the dollar is a good buy. At the meeting in question the Fed, as expected did not raise interest rates, however they gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and remain on the path of continual and gradual rate rises. Whilst the market is pricing in a 94% probability of a rate rise next month, it is currently only pricing in a 64.5% possibility of a rate rise in December. A hawkish set of minutes could encourage the market to lift this probably and boost the dollar back towards 96.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.