Trade truce and Googles first trillion set the tone

Google breaking through the $1 trillion barrier of market capitalization and the newly approved trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico helped the market rally.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 17, 2020 4:48 AM
Board of currencies
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Google breaking through the $1 trillion barrier of market capitalization and the newly approved trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico helped the market rally at the end of the week, a week which has already seen a big turnaround in sentiment following the signing of the first part of the Sino-US trade deal. The newly found trade truce means China is expected to buy $95 billion more worth of US commodities than in 2017 and an additional $100 billion worth of goods and services compared with 2017.

NMC hits back, IAG scraps non-European cap 

Abu Dhabi-based NMC Health has hired a former head of the FBI as it continues to fight back allegations of over-payment for acquisitions and hiding the full scale of its debts. Shares rallied 7.29%, the highest level this week, but have still some way to go before clawing back the 48% loss following the report made by short seller Muddy Waters in December.

British Airways owner IAG also bounced in early trade after it decided to stop capping ownership from non-European investors.

Chinese economic data provided a rare upbeat signal as the country’s GDP showed less of a decline in growth than markets had expected. Although the trade war did affect some parts of China’s economy its GDP still grew at 6.1%.

The pound is back up at $1.31, the highest level in the week, as investors are positioning themselves against a potential Bank of England rate cut in January.

Related tags: Google UK 100 Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Today 10:12 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
Today 07:27 PM
US CPI Preview: How a Pickup in Inflation Could Complicate the Fed’s Job
Today 05:58 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Today 04:20 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - January 13, 2025
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.