Trade threats hit European markets

It has not been a good start to the week for the FTSE, caught on the back foot after the US-China trade relations talks started to deteriorate again and the US threatened to double the tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods potentially as soon as this Friday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 7, 2019 6:44 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
It has not been a good start to the week for the FTSE, caught on the back foot after the US-China trade relations talks started to deteriorate again and the US threatened to double the tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods potentially as soon as this Friday. 

The US-China one-step-forward-two-step-back hurt US markets late Monday and extended into Asian and European trading. The DAX initially held up helped by data showing that German manufacturing orders picked up in March but it eventually crumbled because China trade.

Lira is back on centre stage

The Turkish currency has come back onto investors’ radars for all the wrong reasons, plunging 3% this morning because of election turmoil in the country. The currency weakened to the lowest level in seven months with the dollar trading at 6.1976 lira after the country’s controversial President Erdogan annulled election results in Istanbul where his party lost.

Sterling nearly flat

Pound traders are still chewing over the results of last week's local elections which have caused the Conservatives to lose a large number of seats and brought a lesser loss for Labour. There is currently not much to fill the void of political news flow and sterling is trading with very little volatility and within a narrow range but this could be only the calm before the storm which could start playing out before the summer. For the moment though the pound is marginally weaker against the dollar and flat against the euro.
Related tags: China Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.