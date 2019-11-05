Trade talk sweetener boosts FTSE

The FTSE has found some spring in its step as the US and China moved a step closer to breaking the trade talk impasse.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 5, 2019 6:10 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE has found some spring in its step as the US and China moved a step closer to breaking the trade talk impasse. According to reports the US is considering lifting $112 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods as a sweetener to seal the first phase of the trade deal .

Primark owner AB Foods is leading the risers with a 4.22% increase in share prices despite reporting a net loss for the quarter. However, the company’s full year performance still remains positive with Primark continuing to bring in profit and widening its expansion plans in the south of Europe.  

Bristol-based Imperial Brands posted operating profits which fell short even of its revised numbers in September when the company halved its previous expectations for full year growth. Struggling with the aftermath of a ban on flavoured products in the US vape market the company is not only looking for new direction but also for a new CEO as current CEO Alison Cooper is in the process of leaving the post.

Pound flat in pre-election apathy

Currency traders are finding little reason to buy into the pound amid full-blown pre-election apathy, anticipating that the next six weeks of campaigning will result in little more than a hung Parliament. Thus the pound’s recent recovery has been cut short and the currency is trading at $1.2886. Sterling has also yielded some ground to the euro

Trade talk optimism is providing the dollar with a fillip, boosting the currency against the safe-haven yen. The next point of focus for the greenback will be a busy afternoon of economic data in the US including the September trade balance, Redbook and the composite October PMI number.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Today 05:43 AM
AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
Yesterday 09:43 PM
Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
Yesterday 05:47 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high after Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:10 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
Yesterday 10:45 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:45 AM
    Research
    AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 21, 2024 10:21 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2024 08:17 PM
        china_05
        If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 21, 2024 06:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.