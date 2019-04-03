The yield on the German 10 year bond climbed above 0 for the first time in a week. The Dax surged over 1.2%, extending gains for a fifth straight session.

The Dax continues to move in an upward trend. A significant move above the key level of 12000 could indicate a breakout of the Dax’s current upward trending channel. Beyond this the next target will be 12100 before 12300. Any pullback we consider a buying opportunity. It would take a move below 11300 for a bearish stance to be revived.



