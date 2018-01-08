Trade idea of the day

Stocks so far this year are showing signs of the January effect. The January Effect, is a phenomenon which sees stocks gain early in the new year. This is attributed to an increase in buying interest from investors as the new year begins – possibly following a Christmas bonus or after crystallizing positions at the end of the previous year.

Alternatively, it could be down to the simple reason that some investors consider January to be a good time to start an investment programme or could be putting into action a new year’s resolution to begin investing in the new year.

But the trading direction is of particular interest to traders because history suggests that a move higher in January points to further gains throughout the rest of the year. Looking at the FTSE 100, Britain’s top share index has risen 19 times in January overt he past 33 years. Of those 19 years, 15 times or almost 80% of the time, the FTSE then went on to rise over the following 11 months posting average gains of 11.8%. There have been just 4 years when a rise in January has resulted in a fall for the index across the year. Meanwhile across the Atlantic the S&P has posted a positive January 63% of the time.

The S&P has continued to hit record highs as we moved in to 2018, even a softer than expected non-farm payroll on Friday was unable to sap the euphoria from the stock market rally. However, it is also worth noting that the January Effect appears to be becoming less prominent since the year 2000. The S&P 500’s performance over the past 10 years has been less clear cut than over previous decades, with 2009 being the worst January ever, when the index crashed close to 9% in the middle of the financial crisis.

The general consensus is that the January Effect principal has a fairly reliable hit rate on both sides of the Atlantic, although as with all stock market sayings it should be taken with a pinch of salt. After hitting a fresh record high in early trade, the FTSE has pulled back slightly moving towards midday, possibly presenting a buying opportunity.

The blue-chip index would need to drop below 7620 in order for a new lower to be formed, which is a hefty 100-point drop from where we are right now. On the upside a move above the region of 7730 would indicate a breakout is on the cards.