Trade idea of the day The Trump trade keeps giving

The so-called Trump Trade is very much intact

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2018 1:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Trade idea of the day: The Trump trade keeps giving

President Donald Trump likes to think of himself as the U.S. stock market’s best friend. Amongst other things, his Twitter feed is infamous for multiple tweets celebrating U.S. stock market milestones. The so-called Trump Trade has favoured some sectors more than others though. And originally, only highly established ‘value’ sectors were regarded as being in the basket, like the S&P 500’s Financials sector, up 40% since the November 2016 election. However, it has since become evident that the technology sector’s 55% advance means lower-yielding ‘growth’ shares are just as eligible.

Hedged and outright

Regardless of underlying cause, it is just as remarkable that among these relative sectoral performances, several trends have persisted since November 2016. For instance, the S&P 500’s booming Information Technology sector has outshone the ailing Consumer Staples sector throughout the last 18 months. The latter was still the worst-performing S&P 500 group at last look, down 1.8% for the year. Telecom Services was also still underperforming, having inched just 0.2% higher. Real Estate and Utilities were relatively weak too, both posting measly gains of about 6%. Compare that with the next worst-performing sector, Energy, which was 17% higher. Hence, with the S&P 500 fresh from turning positive again for the year last week, well-established inter-sector differentials may offer attractive risk/reward. Alternatively, a hedge strategy can be just that: a means of offsetting potential losses in another trade, rather than a standalone strategy.

Buy and sell

A classic hedge trade will look to exploit well defined divergences like those outlined above. For instance, we might look to trade a stock or basket of stocks as proxy for one of the S&P 500 sectors with the least healthy trends, Consumer Staples or Telecom Services. We would then select another stock or basket as proxy for an ‘over-performing’ sector, like Information Technology or Financials. The basic strategy would be to buy the stock in the outperforming sector whilst simultaneously selling the stock in the losing sector. For example, buying Netflix at the start of the year and selling SPDR’s Consumer Staples Select Sector Fund would have provided exposure to the streaming giant’s 64% rise since early January and the consumer ETF’s 12% slide.

Risks

Of course, hedge strategies are not risk-free, the first risk to consider being the cost of the trade. Fees must be weighed against collateral and expected reasonable returns to judge whether the trade makes financial sense. The risk that losses from one leg of a hedge could deplete or completely nullify the return from the other must also be faced. At worst, in theory, both legs of the hedge could produce losses. Put another way, the hedge may fail to produce sufficient profits over the length of time the trader is comfortable keeping the trade open. These risks underscore the need for careful consideration before executing such a strategy and strict management once in the trade.

Related tags: Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
Today 01:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.