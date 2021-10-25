TRADE IDEA - DAX

After a slump in September on concerns around slowing global growth and the impact of energy costs on inflation, the German stock market the DAX rebounded in October to be up 1.60% at the time of writing.

October 25, 2021 5:19 AM
Germany flag

 

However, unlike the S&P500, which last Friday night made fresh all-time highs, the DAX, remains about 3% below its all-time high from August.

After drifting off the radar during the Northern Hemisphere spring and summer the reflation trade boosted by a strong rally in commodities and inflation expectations appears set for a revival.

The reflationary shift at the start of 2021 proved to be beneficial for stock indices weighted towards value/cyclical stocks, including the DAX.

Despite the recent expansion of the DAX from 30 to 40 stocks, the DAX remains a value index focusing on chemicals, cars, and industrials.

On this week’s economic calendar, two macro events will directly influence the fortunes of the DAX.

The first is the ECB meeting on Thursday, which is expected to be dovish. It may also see the ECB reiterate it is not spooked by the latest increase in inflation expectations and push back against the recent rise in bond yields.

The second is German GDP on Friday, expected to rise by 2.2% in the quarter supported by the success of the vaccine rollout that have allowed lockdown restrictions to remain easy.

Technically the DAX is currently edging above downtrend resistance at 15500, coming from the August 31st high of 16005.

Should the DAX break and post a daily close above horizontal resistance 15600/30, we favour opening longs in DAX futures, looking for a retest of resistance near 16,000 before a move to 16250.

Presuming the long trade is opened, a stop loss would be placed at 15370.

DAX Daily chart 25th of October 2021

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 25th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Indices Dax Stocks Indices Monthly Trade

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.