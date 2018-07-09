Trade anxieties tamed for now

The biggest one-day rise by Chinese shares for two years and an increasingly market-friendly look to Brexit developments keeps risk appetite on track.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2018 1:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

The biggest one-day rise by Chinese shares for two years and an increasingly market-friendly look to Brexit developments keeps risk appetite on track.

What trade war?

European shares take their turn to benefit from a virtuous circle of sentiment beginning with Friday’s benign payrolls data. China’s yuan and stock markets continued to stabilize from last month’s steep and fast slides with the help of further quiet financial intervention and reassuring monetary jawboning. China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission reportedly told banks to “significantly cut” rates for small firms in the third quarter and the latest in a stream of upbeat official comments included the Shanghai Stock Exchange noting “obvious value investment opportunities". This coincided with China’s foreign exchange reserve’s rising by an unexpected $1.51bn in June to $1.3112 trillion, compared to a $10bn drop widely expected. It was mostly on the back of a pause in the downtrend of Treasury prices last month. Still, the surprise resilience of China’s dollar holdings to a barrage of trade rhetoric and the symbolism of global shares shrugging off tariffs that came into effect was sufficient encouragement for Asian investors, particularly on the basis that pricing of trade concerns could have overshot. The most obvious question now is how long Monday’s sentiment can hold. Should Washington go ahead with a threatened $450bn in counter-retaliatory new duties, markets are likely to be less sanguine. Treasury, gilt and bund yields showed signs of having found a floor. Of late, that has been a fair precursor of the next phase in the dollar’s upward grind. Should the greenback’s upticks against the yen broaden, we expect risk appetite to be pared back in the short term.

Brexit exits boost sterling

The upshot is a rising swell for European equities that also buoys Wall Street futures contracts. EU-UK news also plays a part with rises by both sterling and the single currency after the weekend’s ‘soft-Brexit’ news was topped by the exit of the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. Markets had previously regarded the potential departure of one of the most senior pro-Brexit ministers with trepidation. In the event, sterling wobbled, but soon resumed the bid that followed Friday’s compromise customs agreement by the cabinet. David Davis’ exit came hours after another senior Leave proponent, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, suggested the plan was a realistic compromise. That Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE showed little of their typical wariness to currency advances again underlines the market’s welcome of weekend Brexit developments. Shares, the euro and pound would be vulnerable if the UK government fractured further. Indeed, the blueprint of a "free trade area for goods" will face its severest tests in Brussels in coming weeks. Chief Negotiator Barnier said "We will assess proposals to see if they are workable and realistic".

China, Canada, UK releases in focus

It’s quiet for the remainder of Monday on the agenda for economic releases with broad market appeal so attention is shifting towards what will be a busy week for macroeconomics and U.S. corporate earnings releases. China’s inflation snapshots will be in particularly sharp focus on Tuesday morning, followed by Britain’s factory and industrial data and the latest ZEW business sentiment readings from Germany. The Bank of Canada is expected to go ahead with another 25-basis point interest rate rise on Thursday, though given that market expectations have largely baked the expectation in by now focus will largely be on accompanying commentary. Should the statement continue to project “higher interest rates” referenced in May’s notes, Canadian dollar pricing will likely warrant further gains. In turn, this could keep trigger further broad pressure on the greenback.


Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.