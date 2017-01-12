toyota motor faces potential downside pressure 1841362017
One of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s main priorities after inauguration day on 20 January 2016 is to focus on bringing manufacturing jobs back to U.S.
He has reiterated in his social media posts that he will review all the past trade pacts and rectify those that put U.S. at a disadvantage. This will be a major change in U.S. international trade policy where it focuses on the merits of globalisation/multilateralism in the past to a bilateralism approach that President-elect Trump’s administration tends to favour now where he hinted that U.S. will only seek cooperation with countries that are considered as “good partners”.
Donald Trump’s nominated key trade administration officials; Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative and Peter Navarro as the head of a newly formed White House National Trade Council have further solidify his anti-globalization stance where both man are in favour of using trade tariffs to promote and defend U.S. industries.
Major export-oriented countries are now at risk for a slow-down in economic growth prospects if U.S. kick starts a trade war. Thus in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks), Toyota Motor (TSE: 7203) is likely to face downside pressure at this juncture. Key risk factors are as follow:
Therefore as long as the 7352 medium-term pivotal resistance holds, Toyota Motor may see a multi-week decline to test the 6223 support in the first step. A break below 6223 is likely to reinforce further downside pressure to target the key support of 5360 (the neckline of the bearish Head & Shoulders configuration and the major ascending trendline in place since November 2011 low).
However, a clearance above 7352 is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario to see a squeeze up to retest the major resistance zone of 8350/8783.
Source: eSignal (click to enlarge chart)
