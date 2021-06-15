Top US Stocks to Watch Boeing Johnson and Johnson and Big Tech

The EU and the US call a truce in their battle over aircraft subsidies, J&J’s vaccine given the green light in Malaysia, regulatory pressure on Big Tech in Europe builds while Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart face their own battles in India, and LinkDoc files for an IPO.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 15, 2021 9:28 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US Stocks and Shares | Boeing Share Price | J&J Share Price | Amazon Share Price | Walmart Share Price | LinkDoc IPO

Boeing and Airbus

The European Union and the US have called a truce in their lengthy 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, European Commission president Ursala von der Leyen revealed ahead of the EU-US summit in Brussels.

Both sides have been locked in a battle over how they subsidise US planemaker Boeing and its European rival Airbus, which combined have a virtual monopoly on the market. Having agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs slapped on everything from European wine to US tobacco back in March, the pair have agreed to remove them for five years whilst they work out a wider deal on what subsidies should be allowed.

‘This meeting has started with a breakthrough on aircraft. This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft – after 17 years of dispute’, said von der Leyen.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine has been awarded emergency approval by authorities in Malaysia, which the country plans to source through the COVAX facility backed by the World Health Organisation.

The government has previously said it had secured 3.5 million jabs of the single-dose vaccine but did not reveal how many it will acquire through COVAX. Malaysia’s vaccine war chest – enough to jab all of its population – is currently made mostly up of vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Chinese firm Sinovac.

Malaysia is ramping-up its vaccine programme after having to reinstate lockdown rules earlier this month following a rise in infections, with only around 10% of its population currently inoculated.

Big Tech

Big Tech stocks continue to face increased scrutiny in Europe after the EU’s top court ruled national agencies should be able to pursue companies even if they are not the lead regulator.

Most big US tech firms have EU headquarters in Ireland, including Google, Twitter, Facebook and Apple, putting them under the scope of Ireland’s regulator, which is responsible for enforcing GDPR rules that can allow a company to be fined up to 4% of global revenue for breaching data rules. But several other countries have not been happy leaving it down to Ireland to pursue companies on behalf of the wider bloc, with some complaining it takes too long to investigate.

However, the EU Court of Justice has said regulators in other countries can now pursue any allegations of GDPR infringement and not wait for Ireland, but said only ‘under certain conditions’.

Amazon and Walmart

India’s antitrust watchdog plans to speed-up its renewed investigation into allegations that Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart behave in an anti-competitive manner as scrutiny of the two companies continues to grow.

The Competition Commission of India initiated an investigation into the two firms back in January 2020 to look at allegations that both companies were promoting particular sellers on their platforms and offering discounts to deter competitors – claims that both companies have denied.

Reuters reported the regulator is planning to expedite the case, citing an unnamed source. Amazon and Flipkart are both expected to appeal.

General Electric

General Electric’s aviation unit and French outfit Safran are developing a new aircraft engine aimed at cutting emissions and fuel use by 20% compared to existing models.

The pair’s joint venture company CFM International said the CFM RISE programme will unleash ‘a range of new, disruptive technologies for future engines that could enter service by the mid-2030s’.

The decision comes as the venture was extended until at least 2050, in-line with their ambitions to halve CO2 emissions from the aviation industry.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines flights across the US were halted on Monday and delayed for hours after suffering technical problems with a weather information system.

Lost connectivity to the third-party weather system meant flights were halted to ensure the safety of customers of staff. It is reported to have affected several hundred flights but has now been resolved.

LinkDoc Technology

Chinese medical data firm LinkDoc Technology has filed for an initial public offering in the US to raise funds to fuel its research and development and allow it to make acquisitions and investments.

The company reported a 41% rise in revenue during the first three months of 2021 but revealed it was still in the red with a net loss of RMB135.4 million, significantly wider from the RMB61.6 million loss the year before.

LinkDoc is backed by a subsidiary of Alibaba Group.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.