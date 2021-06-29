Top US Stocks to Watch Banks Facebook and FactSet

US banks are in play after bumping-up their payouts, Facebook joins the $1 trillion club, FactSet and Herman Miller both disappoint with their outlook, United Airlines orders 270 new planes, and Didi’s blockbuster IPO is expected to take place tomorrow.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 9:29 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US Stocks and Shares | Morgan Stanley Share Price | Facebook Share Price | FactSet Share Price | Herman Miller Share Price | Uber Share Price

Banks

US banks are in focus today, with the likes of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs all trading higher in pre-market trading after raising their dividends yesterday.

It comes after they raised their dividends after the Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health and loosened restrictions on payouts to shareholders. This saw Morgan Stanley announce it would double its quarterly payout to 70 cents per share and raise its buyback to as much as $12 billion from $10 billion.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its dividend to $2 from $1.25, JPMorgan upped its payout to $1 from $0.90, and Bank of America raised its dividend to $0.21 from $0.18. In total, 13 banks increased their payouts and buybacks yesterday, which should funnel an extra $2 billion into shareholder hands in the third quarter of 2021.

Consumer confidence, due to be released at 1000 ET, will also be closely watched. It is expected to rise to 119 this month after steadying in May.

Facebook

There was positive news for Facebook today after the company joined the $1 trillion club as shares hit a new all-time high on Monday.

A US judge has dismissed two antitrust lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states. The judge dismissed one because it was ‘legally insufficient’ and failed to prove Facebook has a monopoly in the social media market, and the other because the allegations were about incidents that took place too long ago.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust regulators will make a decision on whether to approve Facebook’s acquisition of Kustomer by August 2, filings have revealed. It was reported that Facebook had agreed to buy Kustomer last November for around $1 billion. Kustomer is a customer service unit that tries to bring all customer interaction under one platform. The EU has been closely watching acquisitions being made by Big Tech following allegations that they use them as a way to squash potential rivals.

FactSet

Financial information provider FactSet reported third-quarter results broadly in-line with expectations earlier today.

FactSet reported EPS of $2.72 per share in the third quarter, just below what analysts had expected, while revenue hit targets. FactSet said it expects EPS to come in between $10.75 to $11.15 for the full year, which was raised from its previous target of $10.05 to $10.45 but disappointing considering Wall Street had forecast $11.14.

FactSet raised its quarterly dividend by 6.5% to $0.82, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter of dividend growth.

Herman Miller

Furniture maker Herman Miller yesterday said it beat expectations in the final quarter of its financial year as orders for its retail segment more than doubled and its contract business started to recover.

Sales in the three months to May 29 rose to $621.5 million from $475.7 million the year before. Net earnings of $7.4 million compared favourably to the $173.7 million loss booked the year before. Adjusted EPS jumped to $0.56 from $0.11, which was well ahead of the $0.39 forecast by Wall Street.

Herman Miller said it is expecting to report 4.5% revenue growth in the first quarter of its new financial year and plans to deliver adjusted EPS of between $0.52 to $0.58.

United Airlines and Boeing

United Airlines confirmed reports that surfaced yesterday by confirming it has made an order for 270 new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus to replace older and smaller regional jets and larger aircraft.

The airline has ordered 200 Boeing 737 MAX planes and 70 Airbus A321neos. It also announced plans to refit all of its other narrow-body fleet to introduce a new ‘signature interior’ and other features such as better Wi-Fi and more storage for baggage. Combined with other orders, it means United Airlines will be introducing 500 new aircraft going forward – 40 in 2022, 138 in 2023, and as many as 350 in 2024 and beyond.

The new aircraft will be 11% more fuel efficient than its existing fleet and have 17% to 20% fewer carbon emissions. The main attraction is that these new planes are larger and should boost domestic capacity, which has traditionally lagged its rivals, by around 30%.

Walmart

Walmart has launched a new version of analog insulin that will be significantly cheaper than existing options on the market as it looks to build momentum in its healthcare business.

ReliOn NovoLog will be used to help people control high blood sugar levels in those with diabetes, which around 10% of the US population is thought to have. It is expected to be priced at around $73 a vial and $86 for a package including insulin pens. Branded vials can cost well over $100 and some insulin pens can cost as much as $250.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is reported to have cancelled plans to conduct local trials of its coronavirus vaccine in India after the government said they were no longer necessary for jabs that have already been approved in other countries.

The news was reported by the Economic Times but has not been confirmed by J&J. The reports also suggested J&J was in talks with the government about how its single-shot jab can be delivered quicker.

Uber

Uber is expected to announce plans to allow its office staff to work up to half their hours remotely, according to reports from Reuters.

The announcement is expected to be made today. The new rule will be based on hours and not the number of days in the office, meaning they will be able to work a solid week in the office and then not come in at all the following week.

Didi

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is expected to price its upcoming blockbuster IPO at the top end of its price range, according to reports.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said Didi is to sell 288 million American Depositary Receipts at the top end of the $13 to $14 price range, suggesting it could raise up to $4.0 billion and earn an initial valuation of around $67.2 billion.

The final price is expected to be declared after US markets close today and shares should start trading this Wednesday.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.