Top US Stocks to Watch Alphabet GameStop and Plug Power

Alphabet comes under the regulatory spotlight again, GameStop capitalises on the surge in its share price, Plug Power misses expectations, Delta Air Lines plans to hire 1,000 new pilots, Europe orders more Moderna vaccines, and Sanderson Farms could be exploring a sale.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 22, 2021 9:26 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US Stocks and Shares | Alphabet Share Price | GameStop Share Price | Plug Power Share Price | Delta Air Lines Share Price | Moderna Share Price | Sanderson Farms Share Price

Alphabet

Regulators in the European Union have launched a fresh investigation into Alphabet’s Google to consider whether its dominance in the digital advertising market is stifling competition by favouring its own online services over that of rival publishers, advertisers and tech firms.

Separately, YouTube is celebrating a win after Europe’s top court ruled that online platforms are not liable for people uploading unauthorised work without copyright unless they fail to take swift action to remove it. The court said platforms could be liable if they do not make an effort to introduce new measures to prevent copyright infringement.

‘As currently stands, operators of online platforms do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms,’ the EU Court of Justice said. ‘However, those operators do make such a communication in breach of copyright where they contribute, beyond merely making those platforms available, to giving access to such content to the public.’

GameStop

GameStop said it has raised $1.12 billion by selling 5 million shares in the ‘at-the-market’ offering as the company capitalises on the surge in its share price to raise funds to fuel its plans to turn the business around and make it fit for the digital age.

GameStop had told investors back in April that it would issue up to a further 5 million shares after it raised $551.7 million by issuing 3.5 million shares that month. GameStop shares are up over 1,000% since the start of the year and have risen over 18% since it completed the last equity raise.  

The news comes one day after GameStop’s new chief executive Matt Furlong, one of a number of Amazon executives recruited in recent months to spearhead its new strategy, formally took his position on the board of directors.

Plug Power

Hydrogen firm Plug Power missed expectations in the first quarter of its new financial year after facing a number of operational challenges that it hopes will abate as the year goes on.

Gross billings rose to $73.7 million from $43.0 million the year before, but that missed the $76.9 million expected by Wall Street. Its pretax loss of $60.7 million was wider than the $37.5 million loss booked the year before and came in much larger than the $44.9 million loss forecast by analysts. It reaffirmed its raised guidance for the full-year.

It was a busy quarter for the company, which raised $2 billion from shareholders and secured a further $1.6 billion from Korean outfit SK Group. It also struck a new partnership with Renault and unveiled plans to build the largest green hydrogen production facility in the US in Western New York, where it will also build the first PEM and electrolyzer Gigafactory.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is preparing to hire over 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The report said Delta is expecting US leisure travel to return to pre-pandemic levels this month and that business travel continues to recover, paving the way for it to report a pretax profit in the second half of 2021. The note sent to employees by chief of operations John Laughter said it was ‘remarkable’ that Delta Air Lines was aiming to return to profit in June, just 15 months after suffering the biggest crisis to hit the aviation industry in history.

Notably, the news comes just one day after it was reported that American Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend and trim its flight schedule in July by 1% because of a shortage of staff as well as increased maintenance and weather-related problems.

Moderna

The European Commission has exercised an option to buy 150 million further doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine and is working on a new deal to secure supplies for ‘new generation vaccines’ designed to tackle evolving variants of the virus.

The doses will be delivered in 2022 and form part of the 300-dose order outlined in February. President of the European Commission Ursala von der Leyen confirmed the news via a tweet and said the new negotiations would ensure the bloc has the flexibility to secure adapted vaccines to protect people from new variants.

Sanderson Farms

Chicken producer Sanderson Farms is considering selling-up, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.

The company is thought to be exploring a sale after attracting interest from buyers as a result of rising demand for its products as restaurants reopen. Continental Grain, an agricultural investment firm that owns a smaller chicken processor named Wayne Farms, is thought to be among those interested.

If Continental Grain made a move and was successful, it would create the second largest chicken firm in the country in terms of volumes, only narrowly behind Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is planning to go public by merging with SPAC Thimble Point Acquisition in a deal that will raise $400 million for the business and give it a value of around $1.6 billion.

The company has developed app-based therapy to help people with the likes of insomnia or substance abuse, which it believes has huge potential when combined with traditional pharmaceuticals.

The company is backed by Softbank, which has said prescription digital therapeutics ‘are creating a new category of medicine’.

Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, a developer of self-driving car technology, is preparing to go public by merging with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition to raise $278 million and value the business at around $1.4 billion.

The company provides LiDAR systems and 3D perception software and said its CMOS OPA solid state technology used in its LiDAR sensors is ‘poised to transform the automotive and IoT industries by driving down the cost of solutions while enabling powerful levels of automation and insights.’

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.