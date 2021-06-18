Top US Stocks to Watch Alphabet eBay and Sykes

Google’s ad business to be investigated in Europe, Adevinta and eBay clear the final hurdle in their advertising tie-up, Sykes agrees to $2.2 billion takeover, Adobe hails an ‘outstanding quarter’, Manchester Utd’s losses widen, and Twitter’s problems in India escalate.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 18, 2021 9:21 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US Stocks and Shares | Alphabet Share Price | eBay Share Price | Sykes Share Price | Adobe Share Price | Twitter Share Price

Alphabet

The European Commission has launched yet another investigation into Alphabet’s Google, this time looking into its digital advertising business that drives the bulk of its revenue and profits.

Unnamed sources told Reuters that the EC is likely to confirm the case later this year. It could be significant considering Google made $147 billion in advertising revenue last year, more than any other company in the world.

eBay

Adevinta has announced that its proposed deal to combine its classified ads business with eBay’s has cleared the final regulatory hurdle after being given the all-clear by officials in Austria.

A deal struck last year will see the Norwegian firm buy eBay’s Classified Group for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares. The deal is roughly valued at around $13 billion. The deal is now expected to be completed around June 25.

The deal will mean eBay will hold around a 44% stake in Adevinta and over one-third of the total voting rights, making it the single-largest shareholder but the second-largest when it comes to voting power.  

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, the customer experience services provider, said it has agreed to be taken over by Sitel Group in a deal that values the company at $2.2 billion.

Sykes said Sitel will purchase the firm for $54 per share, a 31% premium from its closing share price yesterday. The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Sitel said the rationale for the deal was ‘solid’ and would give it access to ‘a healthy, profitable and financially solid US brand that also has a stellar reputation’.

Adobe

Adobe said on Thursday that it had an ‘outstanding’ quarter as demand for its cloud products continued to gain momentum, delivering all-time high operating cashflow and putting it on course to deliver a record-breaking year.

Revenue rose 23% to $3.84 billion in the second-quarter to the end of June 4. GAAP EPS came in at $2.32 from $2.27, ahead of the guidance provided by Adobe. Non-GAAP EPS of $3.03 grew from $2.45 the year before and came in much higher than the $2.81 forecast by management.

Revenue is expected to come in at around $3.88 billion in the third quarter while GAAP EPS should come in at $2.27 and non-GAAP EPS at $3.00.

Manchester Utd

UK football club Manchester United revealed its losses almost trebled in the first quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions weigh on sales at Old Trafford.

Revenue fell 4.4% in the quarter to £118.3 million and adjusted Ebitda dropped 48% to £14.4 million. Its adjusted loss of £21.7 million ballooned from the £7.3 million loss booked the year before.

The football club hopes things can improve after welcoming back supporters last month, albeit only a fraction of its maximum capacity, and said it remains optimistic about fans being able to return to the stadium in larger numbers going forward.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb has struck a strategic partnership to co-develop an experimental cancer drug alongside Eisai.

The pair will jointly develop an antibody drug conjugate named MORAb-202. Eisai is already analysing the drug in two clinical studies being conducted in the US and Japan. The deal will see them jointly market the drug in Asia, Europe, the US and Canada.

Bristol Myers Squibb will pay $650 million to Eisai as part of the deal and up to a further $2.45 billion in future payments if certain milestones are met.

Twitter

Tensions between Twitter and the Indian government continue to rise after police summoned the social media giant’s top official in the country to be questioned about allegations that it has failed to stop the spread of information that is causing division among Hindu and Muslim communities.

The official police notice was reported by Reuters, which said the case centres on a video that spread thought to show a group of Hindu men attacking an elderly Muslim man. Notably, Twitter is not the only site to be summoned by officials over the incident.

The latest allegations build on accusations by authorities earlier this week that Twitter was failing to adhere to new IT rules introduced in May.

Pilgrim’s Pride

Poultry producer Pilgrim’s Pride has agreed to buy Irish firm Kerry Group’s Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business in the UK and Ireland for EUR819 million.

The assets being sold-off generated revenue of EUR828 million and a pretax profit of EUR63 million in 2020, ending the period with gross assets worth EUR521 million.

The Meats part of the business produces branded and private label meats and meat-based products in the UK and Ireland, including well-known labels like Richmond, Denny, Galtee, Rollover and Fridge Raiders. The Meals business makes chilled and frozen ready meals, ready-to-cook ranges and home delivery meals for the UK market.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.