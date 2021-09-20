Top US Stocks Bank Energy and Automotive Stocks

Bank and energy stocks are on course to open lower today, US regulators open a probe into the safety of 30 million vehicles, Pfizer pushes for 5 to 11 year olds to be vaccinated, CVS Health looks to hire 25,000 new workers, and Colgate-Palmolive gets upgraded.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
September 20, 2021 9:27 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Top US Stocks | Pfizer Shares | CVS Shares | Colgate-Palmolive Shares | JPMorgan Shares | Occidental Share Price

Bank and energy stocks

US bank and energy stocks were trading lower in pre-market trade as markets digest concerns over the pace of the economic recovery and prepare for the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America were all following US treasury yields lower, while oil stocks including the likes of Occidental Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum were also tracking lower oil prices, prompted by fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery and worries over China’s property market following the crisis at Evergrande. Oil was also reacting to more output coming online after operations in the Gulf of Mexico restarted after being shutdown by recent hurricanes.

Eyes are on whether the Fed will start laying the ground work for tapering to begin when it meets on Wednesday, which would see it start withdrawing monetary stimulus at a time when inflation is rising and the job market is improving, although many are expecting for a firm announcement to be made in either November or December.

Automakers

US regulators have opened a probe into the safety of 30 million vehicles made by a dozen automakers over concerns they are fitted with faulty air bag inflators made by Takata, reports from Reuters on Sunday revealed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation on Friday into cars made between 2001 and 2019. The report said the impacted automakers had been informed and that the probe has not yet been made public. It is not the first-time concerns over Takata air bags have prompted regulators into actions, with over 100 million cars recalled worldwide over the last decade.

The cars subject to the latest probe have been produced by Honda, Ford, Toyota, General Motors, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Ferrari, Mazda, Daimler, BMW, Chrysler, Porsche and Jaguar Land Rover.

Pfizer

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said the latest trial results have shown their Covid-19 vaccine provides effective protection in 5 to 11-year olds.  

The pair said the jab prompted a similar response in what it saw in 16 to 25-year olds, although they were given a lower dose, and that this provides the evidence needed to approve giving jabs to younger children. It is the first trial to look at the effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccine in children under 12 years old.

‘Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the US – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency,’ said Pfizer CEO and chairman Albert Bourla.

CVS Health

Pharmacy chain CVS Health is aiming to hire 25,000 new workers across the US during a one-day virtual career event day this Friday.

The company said the ‘new and exciting positions’ will help the company ramp up capacity ahead of the winter season when the rate of flu and Covid-19 vaccinations will increase. It is hiring both permanent and temporary staff, mostly licensed pharmacists, trained technicians and nurses. It is also looking for retail staff to help with inventory and serving customers in-store.

CVS always hires additional staff ahead of the flu season but has stepped up efforts this year to deal with the additional pressure anticipated from Covid-19.

Analyst Recommendations: BorgWarner, Evoqua Water and Colgate-Palmolive

BorgWarner was cut to Hold from Buy by Jefferies, which also cut its price target to $47 from $55 on concerns about rising input costs.

Stifel raised its price target on Evoqua Water Technologies to $45 from $41 on the belief the stock has potential as it looks to deliver more sustainable solutions to recycle and reuse water.

Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded to Buy from Hold by Deutsche Bank yesterday, stating that concerns about the company’s ability to handle inflation was already priced-in.

How to trade top US stocks

You can trade US stocks with City Index. Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with US stocks.

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.