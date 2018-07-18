To hike or not to hike Pound falls as inflation at one year low

The FTSE rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, helped higher by BHP Billiton and EasyJet on the back of strong corporate update; and supported by a slump in the pound, as doubts emerge over an August interest rate rise.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 18, 2018 11:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, helped higher by BHP Billiton and EasyJet on the back of strong corporate update; and supported by a slump in the pound, as doubts emerge over an August interest rate rise.

The pound tumbled to a 10-month low versus the dollar after inflation in June failed to tick high. CPI remained constant at 2.4% year on year, lower than expectation of a 2.6% yoy increase. Whilst petrol prices hitting a 4-year high and sterling’s depreciation would have gone some way to lifting inflation, house prices and summer clothing sales acted as a downward pressure. Core inflation, which doesn’t include more volatile items such a food and fuel dipped to 1.9%, down from 2.1% in May.

These figures could give the BoE reasons to pause for thought over an August rate hike. With inflation steady at a one year low and average wages slipping, the central bank could have problems justifying the need for a rate hike. Policy makers could use the argument of recovering economic growth over the last few months, however the inflation figures show that growth is not at levels where it is starting to push up inflation. From whichever angle you look at this the data so far this week has not been supportive of an interest rate rise. Instead we are in danger of seeing a repeat of May, where weak data leading up to the MPC meeting prevented the widely expected rate hike. The market expectations of a rate hike in August slipped to 72% from 77% prior to the inflation release.

Fed Chair Powell To Send Dollar Higher (again)?
Traders will now turn their attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his second appearance this week, this time in front of the House. Another bullish assessment on the economy from Powell, could see the dollar take another leg higher, potentially pushing the pound through support at $1.30. Powell’s appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday saw both stocks and the dollar rally as the Fed remained upbeat on the outlook of the economy, gradual rate rises and refused to flinch over trade war uncertainties.

EasyJet Raises Guidance
On the stocks front, EasyJet fly into the top 10 on the FTSE after a trading update boosted earning and revenue guidance. EasyJet continues to show an impressive resilience even in the face of French air strikes and a rare UK heatwave. A successful push into Germany and the collapse of some of its rivals means that EasyJet has been able to shrug off sector challenges to increase its income per passenger.

Related tags: UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.