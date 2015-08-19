Speculation runs high that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is likely to ease monetary policy at its forthcoming meeting in October, even though it announced last week, after the shock yuan devaluations, that the Singapore dollar remained within its policy band, and that “it does not focus on any specific bilateral exchange rate.”

A Reuters poll last week showed that six out of 11 analysts continued to make the case for MAS easing its policy settings, and that the yuan devaluation only strengthened their argument.

An article in the Wall Street Journal points out that the Singapore dollar is caught between the strength of the US dollar, which has already taken a toll of 11 per cent this past year on the Asian currency, and the recent volatility in the yuan, which only added to its weakness. In January, the MAS took a surprise, between-meetings decision to ease the local currency.

Of greater concern for MAS would be the direction of Singapore’s economy, which is currently plagued by declining manufacturing activity, slowing economic growth and the recent fall in its exports. Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index is down 9.38 per cent year to date. Though the property market continues to reel from the government’s ‘cooling measures,’ the government said it will wait until it sees a more widespread stability before considering their removal.

The recent weakness in the Singapore Dollar has resulted in a spike in the three-month Singapore interbank offered rate (SIBOR) to 0.93933 on Monday, the highest in four months. This rate is used to set interest rates on mortgages and has significant ramifications for the economy, particularly the housing market and for real estate investment trusts, one of its large components.

The MAS therefore has to weigh a difficult trade-off. It can ease the currency to protect its export edge but that would subject the economy to higher interest rates, and hit economic growth. A weaker domestic currency may also encourage the flight of capital from the country.

Ultimately, it might well be that the decision would be made for the MAS by the yuan. Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote last week that further yuan devaluation posed risks for MAS policy. “With further depreciation pressure on the SGD, the MAS would either have to defend the band or allow a one-off adjustment in the band," they said.