to ease or not to ease the sgd that is the question for mas 1071312015

MAS may be compelled to ease up on the SGD if the yuan weakens further


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2015 11:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Speculation runs high that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is likely to ease monetary policy at its forthcoming meeting in October, even though it announced last week, after the shock yuan devaluations, that the Singapore dollar remained within its policy band, and that “it does not focus on any specific bilateral exchange rate.”

A Reuters poll last week showed that six out of 11 analysts continued to make the case for MAS easing its policy settings, and that the yuan devaluation only strengthened their argument.

An article in the Wall Street Journal points out that the Singapore dollar is caught between the strength of the US dollar, which has already taken a toll of 11 per cent this past year on the Asian currency, and the recent volatility in the yuan, which only added to its weakness. In January, the MAS took a surprise, between-meetings decision to ease the local currency.

Of greater concern for MAS would be the direction of Singapore’s economy, which is currently plagued by declining manufacturing activity, slowing economic growth and the recent fall in its exports. Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index is down 9.38 per cent year to date. Though the property market continues to reel from the government’s ‘cooling measures,’ the government said it will wait until it sees a more widespread stability before considering their removal.

The recent weakness in the Singapore Dollar has resulted in a spike in the three-month Singapore interbank offered rate (SIBOR) to 0.93933 on Monday, the highest in four months. This rate is used to set interest rates on mortgages and has significant ramifications for the economy, particularly the housing market and for real estate investment trusts, one of its large components.

The MAS therefore has to weigh a difficult trade-off. It can ease the currency to protect its export edge but that would subject the economy to higher interest rates, and hit economic growth. A weaker domestic currency may also encourage the flight of capital from the country.

Ultimately, it might well be that the decision would be made for the MAS by the yuan. Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote last week that further yuan devaluation posed risks for MAS policy.  “With further depreciation pressure on the SGD, the MAS would either have to defend the band or allow a one-off adjustment in the band," they said.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.