AUD/USD Weekly Outlook: Aussie bulls eye break of 67c

AUD/USD rose for a second week, and it was also the strongest FX major of the week. With momentum on good terms with bulls, they may be looking to buy dips in anticipation of a break above 67c.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 18, 2024 7:00 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD rose for a second week and was the strongest FX major last week
  • Correlations between AUD/USD and key markets are lower
  • Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole symposium this week
  • RBA minutes also released

20240818cotPCT

 

It is too soon for the RBA to even think about cutting interest rates, RBA governor Bullock told lawmakers on Friday. And that the central bank doesn’t expect to be in a position to do so over the near term. Reiterating once more that inflation remains “too high”, she noted the balancing act the RBA are trying to achieve of bringing inflation down while preserving labour market gains. I see no reason to change my long-held views; the RBA are not likely to change rates, in either direction, this year.

 

Money markets are pricing in RBA cuts. The RBA 30-day cash rate futures market is pricing in a 30% chance of a cut at their next meeting, and a 25bp cut is fully priced in by January (December is very close). The rate is implied to be 3.27 by January 2026, which suggests over 4.5 cuts.

 

The RBA minutes are released on Tuesday, although they’re likely to be a non event. I cannot see how they could deviate too far away from their well-balanced script, but result assured I’ll let you know if they do. Flash manufacturing and services PMIs are released on Thursday.

 

Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole at midnight on Friday. Fed fund futures continue to price in multiple cuts over the next year, with one expected to arrive at their next meeting in September. It is therefore difficult to see how Powell can surprise with a dovish tone, given the dovish market pricing already in place. If there is to be a surprise at all, that means he needs to be more hawkish (or less dovish) than expected. But even then, markets will likely not believe him anyway. Regardless of the risks of it being a non event, it will likely suppress volatility levels heading into the event, which could make it a last end to the week for speculators

 

20240819 

 

AUD/USD 20-day rolling correlation

  • For the first week in a long while, none of the markets we track alongside the Aussie has had a strong 20-day correlation with AUD/USD
  • WTI crude oil has the strongest positive correlation at 0.64 and the CRB commodity index at 0.6
  • The AU-US 2-year spread has inverted with a negative (and low) correlation of -0.44
  • With correlations less robust as they were, price action observations remain key to help decipher the next major move for AUD/USD
  • And on that front, note how AUD/USD and copper prices tracked each other quite closely last week, although it is yet to show up in the lagging 20-day correlation

20240818correlations

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • AUD/USD rose for a second week, and was the strongest FX major of the week
  • Net-short exposure among large speculators increased for a fourth week, although it was the smallest increase in 10 weeks
  • Open interest among large speculators was actually lower, as both longs and shorts were scaled back
  • I suspect we’ll see a decrease of net-short exposure in the next COT report

20240818cotAUD

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

The Australian dollar remains on my ‘dip’ watchlist for several reasons. Bullish momentum remains strong, we’ve seen a clear break above the 200-day average, and RSI is above 50 and confirming bullish price action without being overbought. 67c seems an achievable target this week, although note that the upper 1-week implied volatility band sits just beneath the June VPOC (volume point of control) and 0.6738, which also makes it a target for bulls to consider. Dips towards 66c appear favourable for bulls given it is also near the 200-day MA.

20240818audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD Forex AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Yesterday 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Yesterday 08:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:12 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:48 PM
        Downward trend
        USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.