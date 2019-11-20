Time for multi week mean reversion decline in Nasdaq 100

Bullish exhuastion signals detected in Nasdaq 100.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2019 10:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 8300

Pivot (key resistance): 8370

Supports: 8000 & 7800

Next resistance 8500/560

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias in US Tech 100 (proxy for Nasdaq 100 futures) below 8370 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a potential corrective decline to target the next support at 8000 and below exposes 7800 next.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 8370 invalidates the mean reversion decline scenario for a continuation of the impulsive upleg sequence to towards 8500/560 (Fibonacci expansion cluster) next in the first step.

Key elements

  • The recent 7% rally from 23 Oct 2019 low of 7801 has tested the upper boundary of a medium-term bearish “Ascending Wedge” range configuration in place since 03 Jun 2019 low. Yesterday, 20 Nov, it has staged a 1% retreat from the “Ascending Wedge” resistance at 8330/370 which is also coincided with a Fibonacci expansion cluster (see daily chart)
  • In the shorter-term (4-hour chart), the price action of the Index has staged a bearish breakdown from its minor ascending support from 03 Oct 2019 low now turns pull-back resistance at 8300. This observation suggests the minor uptrending phase has been damaged.
  • The 7800 support is defined by the 22 Oct 2019 swing low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 03 Oct low to 19 Nov 2019 high.
  •  Since the start of 2019, the Nasdaq 100 is the best performing major U.S. stock index (up by 30.23% excluding dividends) till 20 Nov 2019. Apple and Microsoft are the two component stocks that have the most significant contribution to the aggregate return of the Nasdaq 100 where Apple and Microsoft have recorded gains of 66.66% and 47.96% respectively.
  • The latest price action of Apple and Microsoft has started to show signs of bullish exhaustion after their significant run-up.
  • Apple has formed a bearish daily candlestick at the close of yesterday, 20 Nov U.S. session after a prior “Star” candlestick formed on 19 Nov coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen on the daily RSI oscillator at an extreme overbought level.
  • In conjunction, Microsoft has formed a “Tri-Star” bearish candlestick pattern, a configuration that takes into account of three session of price action (18 Nov, 19 Nov & 20 Nov). This type of candlestick pattern tends to indicate a potential mean reversion decline in price action after a significant rally,

Charts are from eSignal 

Related Analysis:

Stock Indices Weekly Technical Outlook: New all-time high U.S stock market with euphoric mood


Related tags: Apple Indices Tech Stocks Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.