Three Key Themes to Watch When Google Reports Earnings Tonight

With a high bar set, the stakes are elevated heading into this evening’s earnings report from Alphabet...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 3, 2020 10:53 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Three Key Themes to Watch When Google Reports Earnings Tonight

In a clash of two storied NFL franchises, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated an exciting come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 last night. For traders, a similarly titanic struggle has shaped over past week: coronavirus fears vs. tech stock earnings optimism.

As my colleague Fiona Cincotta noted late last week, US technology stocks have generally reported impressive earnings figures so far this month (with the big exception of Facebook), driving already massive firms like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) to fresh record highs and keeping broader indices afloat despite the rapid spread of coronavirus. With that high bar set, the stakes are elevated heading into this evening’s earnings report from Alphabet, Google’s $1T parent company and the last of the FAANGs to report.

Key figures to know ahead of GOOG’s earnings report:

  • Consensus EPS estimate = $12.76 (-0.1% y/y).
  • Consensus revenue estimate = $46.87B (+19.3% y/y).
  • GOOG has beaten earnings estimates on 7 of its last 8 reports.
  • GOOG has beaten revenue estimates in 6 of its last 8 reports.
  • 42 of 47 analysts covering google have buy/overweight ratings on the company; the remaining 5 analysts have hold ratings on the stock.
  • These analysts’ average price target for GOOG is $1542, according to FactSet.

Three Key Themes

  1. In recent months, Google’s most successful tech rivals have thrived by diversifying away from their core businesses and into fast-growing new business streams (see Apple Services + Wearables, Amazon web services, and Microsoft Azure). While GOOG has no shortage of alternative business lines, including YouTube and its self-driving subsidiary Waymo, traditional search advertising still provides the vast majority of GOOG’s revenue and profits. One way or another, bulls will be watching closely for signs of growth in Alphabet’s alternative businesses.
  2. Another major theme will be the impact Google’s C-Suite turnover. In recent months, Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped away from their active roles in the company, adding new responsibilities to CEO Sundar Pichai’s plate. In addition, Google’s Chief Legal officer David Drummond left the company last week amidst an investigation into his relationships with women who worked at the company. Neither of these personnel changes is necessarily cause for alarm, but investors tend to be wary of leadership transitions, so comments on that front will be closely scrutinized.
  3. The final theme to watch will be the ongoing legal proceedings against Google business practices. The Federal government is probing whether Google’s dominance in online search or its Android platform violate antitrust regulations. Investors have thus far shrugged off similar investigations into megacap tech rivals including Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, so we wouldn’t expect much movement on the legal front this afternoon.

Chart Thoughts

After setting a fresh record high above $1500 late last month, GOOG has pulled back to consolidate in the mid-$1400s over the last week. Technically speaking, the short-term levels to watch will the record intraday high at $1503 and last week’s intraday low near $1420. Given investors’ current demand for growth at all costs, we lean toward a bullish reaction to GOOG’s earnings, with a truly stellar report opening the door for a move into the lower- or mid-$1500s. That said, a disappointing reading could still break $1420 support and expose the lower end of the recent bullish channel near $1375.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital.


Related tags: Google Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally
Today 05:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.