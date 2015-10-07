there may be worse to come for commodities say top analysts 1510202015

Slow growth and excess capacities are a toxic combination.


October 7, 2015 10:09 PM
Top analysts at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are bearish on commodities despite prices ruling at generational lows.

According to the Straits Times, the Bloomberg Commodity Index recorded its worst quarterly loss during the quarter ended September 30 since the global financial crisis, and is on track to report its fifth consecutive annual loss, its longest bearish stretch since 1991.

Nevertheless, analysts at Goldman Sachs fear that excess supplies in crude oil and copper could depress their prices for years to come, while those at Morgan Stanley think that resource-reliant emerging markets will continue to pump out commodities in a volume game to improve local profits as their currencies depreciate.

Given the slowdown in the world economy, Citigroup economists argue that lower demand could create further downside for commodity prices. Besides, supplies have been aggravated by boom time over-investments in capacity in recent years as well as agricultural gluts due to favourable weather conditions, the Citigroup analysts said in a report.

Yesterday, the IMF again downgraded its estimates of global growth. The IMF cut its forecast for emerging markets to 4 per cent this year, down 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in July. That marks the fifth consecutive year of sliding growth and a level nearly half of what the global economy clocked six years ago.

“Six years after the world economy emerged from its broadest and deepest postwar recession, a return to robust and synchronized global expansion remains elusive,” said IMF economist Maurice Obstfeld.

According to Goldman Sachs, crude oil could fall to as low as US$20 a barrel due to global oversupply, and crude prices could languish at low levels through the next 15 years. The firm forecasts that from current levels copper could drop another 13 per cent to US$4500 a metric ton by end-2016.

Apart from excess capacities, commodity markets are also burdened under an overhang of surplus inventory, with crude oil stocks in the US perched 100 million barrels above a long-term average, and LME copper inventories having doubled over the past year.

But the ultimate cure for low prices is low prices, says a market adage. Eventually, low prices drive out uncompetitive producers resulting in a rebalancing of the demand and supply forces in the market.

How fast, and how much capacity will be taken out in the coming years is a moot question.

"There is far more capacity coming on than there is demand physically,” says Brian Barish at Cambiar Investors. “And the only way that you fix the problem is to basically shut capacity in, and you do that by starving commodity producers for capital."

