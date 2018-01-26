The week at a glance Fed Payrolls and Tech

What to focus on in the Fed announcement, non-farm payrolls and Big Tech earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2018 1:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision – 31st January 2018 – 7.00pm GMT

Nobody expects Yellen to drop choice words in her monetary swansong. And the lack of a scheduled press conference generally means no policy changes. That leaves attention on three main points. 1. How worried are policymakers about inflation this time? Two dissenting votes were cast against December’s rate rise on grounds that it was too aggressive after two prior hikes in 2017. Policymakers noted inflation was still far from their 2% target and didn’t expect the pace to quicken soon. 2. The Fed kept its forecast of three hikes for 2018, despite tax cuts, though FOMC members said the cuts would boost consumer spending. That happened, looking at Friday’s GDP data, though economic growth overall missed forecasts. Any sign the Fed may factor in tax cuts further? 3. ‘Dot plot’ forecasts currently project rates at 3.1%, above a “neutral” rate of 2.8%, by 2020. Amid inflation concerns and after economic undershoot in Q4, watch if the dots fall. The battered dollar could react sharply.

Non-farm Payrolls (January) – 2nd February 2018 – 1.30pm GMT

Around 180,000 jobs have been added to the booming U.S. employment market according to average economists’ forecasts, after 148,000 last month. December’s tally missed most expectations, partly due to the lack of a traditional seasonal uplift in retail. January, when hiring tends to pick up, may be more crucial. And the market reaction could be more severe if that trend is not reflected in the data, unlike last time. December’s pick-up in wage growth also needs to be sustained for an overall positive assessment by the market.

Big Tech Results

Facebook Q4 Earnings - 31st January 2018

After stunning top and bottom-line growth in 2017, Facebook’s main problem right now is not profits, but repute. The EU is on the warpath about privacy. Washington is probing whether FB enabled ‘state actors’ to disrupt the 2016 presidential election. Worries over potential sanctions or new regulation almost pushed the stock into the red for the year earlier this month. But Facebook has made some headway, sounding contrite and vowing to revamp access to its newsfeed. Even so, CEO Zuckerberg’s statement that fixing security “will significantly impact profitability going forward” could echo. Advertising revenue looks set to vault 43% to $12.31bn. As usual that would be the lion share of total revenue forecast at $12.56bn. Wall Street sees EPS at $1.94.

Microsoft Q2 Earnings - 31st January 2018

Microsoft would have enjoyed a healthy environment for software spending in the closing months of 2018, looking at consumer and business surveys. On the B2B side, execution on its cloud strategy is expected to turn out well, as Azure market penetration increases and businesses continue a trend of seeking alternatives to Amazon Web Services. Microsoft is also expected to come out on the winning side of new changes to accounting standards that force companies to re-evaluate when to recognise revenue. Less positively, a hefty $128bn overseas cash pile means Microsoft won’t escape a large one-off charge.

Amazon Q4 Earnings - 1st February 2018

The latest buzz about the increasingly ubiquitous e-commerce-to-cloud giant is its incursion into advertising. Forecasts of a revenue lift that could touch $20bn have been bandied about. That won’t be anywhere in sight in the upcoming quarter report, though any company commentary should be scrutinised. For existing Amazon businesses, industry data showing it won 44% of all e-commerce sales in 2017, the biggest ever, underpin confidence in forecasts. Revenue is expected at $59.7bn, up 36.5%, EPS is seen at $1.80, up 17%. AWS, the largest cloud co in the world, rocketed 42%, Amazon’s fastest growing segment, but Google says it’s catching up. Amazon shares will be sensitive to any slowdown in cloud, or Prime Video subscriber momentum.

Apple Q1 Earnings - 1st February 2018

For Apple, mostly watch iPhone sales, after its most perfected brand new models went on sale in September. Previous ‘supercycles’ suggest sales could explode to 90 million from 41 million in the prior quarter. Apple is likely to see the biggest one-time smack from tax changes though. Upwards of $30bn could be lopped off the top line. Earnings and sales will need to at least match expectations for investors to look through the tax hit. Apple shares have been caned so far in January, losing 7% after marching almost 50% higher in 2018. Their drift lower may accelerate if results disappoint.

Google Q4 Earnings - 1st February 2018

Google is advertising, even more than Facebook. Revenue rose almost throughout 2017, and a 22% rise is foreseen in Q4 to $31.82bn. Holidays are expected to have boosted ‘other’ revenues, which includes hardware. With eight new products out late in the winter eyes will be on costs, but also sales, after ‘other’ rose 42% and 40% on the year in Q2 and Q3 respectively. Google says cloud sales contribute more to ‘other’, with “strong momentum” in Q3. That impetus will need to have continued for the stock to be properly underpinned. As per Facebook, Google’s main worry is regulation. The U.S. government looks set to begin asking questions about the more than three-quarter U.S. market share FB and GOOG control between them. The latter has also come a cropper in Europe over alleged abuse of search dominance. Its YouTube problem could also flare up again. How Google addresses these risks in its earnings call, could forestall any share price punishment.

Related tags: Abe Apple Google Fed FOMC Earnings season USD NFP Week ahead Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.