the week ahead for sp 500 dax 24 oct to 28 oct maintain bullish bias 1835462016

S&P 500 – Still holding above support  with potential upside trigger at 2150 (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate support: […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2016 12:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 – Still holding above support  with potential upside trigger at 2150

sp500-daily_21-oct-2016

sp500-4-hour_21-oct-2016

u-s-tnote-10-yield_21-oct-2016

ndx-outperformance-against-spx_21-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2133

Pivot (key support): 2124

Resistances: 2150 (upside trigger), 2174/80 & 2194

Next support: 2110/100 (downside trigger) & 1990

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to hold above the 2110/100 significant pull-back support (see daily chart) but it remains below the 2150 medium-term upside trigger. Please click here to recap our previous weekly technical outlook.

On the positive side, recent price actions has shaped a series of “higher lows” with an ascending trendline support acting as a floor at 2133 (see 4 hour chart).  In addition, the 10-year U.S. Treasury (T-Note) yield is still below the key long-term pivotal resistance of 1.98 (refer to the 3rd chart) which indicates that liquidity conditions have not contracted severely which is positive for equities.

Also, the “growth oriented” benchmark Nasdaq 100 has continued to outperform against the S&P 500 since 22 August 2016 (refer to the 4th chart) and this week’s Q3 earnings announcements will be centred on several big technology firms such as (Apple-26 Oct) and (Alphabet/Google & Amazon-27 Oct). Therefore, if these big tech firms are able to beat their respective earnings expectations, it is likely to create the catalyst for the S&P 500 to break above the 2150 level.

We are maintaining our bullish bias for the S&P 500 with a tightened medium-term pivotal support at 2124 and a break above 2150 is likely to open up scope for a further potential up move towards 2174/80 before a retest on the current all-time high at 2194.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2124 may invalidate the bullish bias to see a choppy decline towards the 2110/2100 significant pull-back support.

DAX- Bullish breakout from “Expanding Wedge” range top

dax-daily_21-oct-2016

dax-4-hour_21-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10700/660

Pivot (key support): 10450

Resistances: 10990 & 11190

Next supports: 10230 (downside trigger) & 9760

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected bullish breakout from the 2-months plus of sideways configuration (“Expanding Wedge”) in place since 15 August 2016 as it has a daily and weekly close above 10700 (the “Expanding Wedge” top). Please click on these links, here & here to recap on how we have anticipated this bullish breakout.

Technical elements remain positive for both Elliot Wave/fractal analyses and momentum indicators. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards after its pre-signal bullish breakout from its trendline resistance (occurred before the Index’s price action bullish breakout from the Expanding Wedge).

Therefore, as long as the tightened 10450 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential further upside movement to target 10990 follow by 11190.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10450 may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to see a choppy decline to retest the significant range support at 10230. Only a clear break below 10230 (daily close) is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 9760.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.