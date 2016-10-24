S&P 500 – Still holding above support with potential upside trigger at 2150

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2133

Pivot (key support): 2124

Resistances: 2150 (upside trigger), 2174/80 & 2194

Next support: 2110/100 (downside trigger) & 1990

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to hold above the 2110/100 significant pull-back support (see daily chart) but it remains below the 2150 medium-term upside trigger. Please click here to recap our previous weekly technical outlook.

On the positive side, recent price actions has shaped a series of “higher lows” with an ascending trendline support acting as a floor at 2133 (see 4 hour chart). In addition, the 10-year U.S. Treasury (T-Note) yield is still below the key long-term pivotal resistance of 1.98 (refer to the 3rd chart) which indicates that liquidity conditions have not contracted severely which is positive for equities.

Also, the “growth oriented” benchmark Nasdaq 100 has continued to outperform against the S&P 500 since 22 August 2016 (refer to the 4th chart) and this week’s Q3 earnings announcements will be centred on several big technology firms such as (Apple-26 Oct) and (Alphabet/Google & Amazon-27 Oct). Therefore, if these big tech firms are able to beat their respective earnings expectations, it is likely to create the catalyst for the S&P 500 to break above the 2150 level.

We are maintaining our bullish bias for the S&P 500 with a tightened medium-term pivotal support at 2124 and a break above 2150 is likely to open up scope for a further potential up move towards 2174/80 before a retest on the current all-time high at 2194.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2124 may invalidate the bullish bias to see a choppy decline towards the 2110/2100 significant pull-back support.

DAX- Bullish breakout from “Expanding Wedge” range top

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10700/660

Pivot (key support): 10450

Resistances: 10990 & 11190

Next supports: 10230 (downside trigger) & 9760

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected bullish breakout from the 2-months plus of sideways configuration (“Expanding Wedge”) in place since 15 August 2016 as it has a daily and weekly close above 10700 (the “Expanding Wedge” top). Please click on these links, here & here to recap on how we have anticipated this bullish breakout.

Technical elements remain positive for both Elliot Wave/fractal analyses and momentum indicators. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards after its pre-signal bullish breakout from its trendline resistance (occurred before the Index’s price action bullish breakout from the Expanding Wedge).

Therefore, as long as the tightened 10450 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential further upside movement to target 10990 follow by 11190.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10450 may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to see a choppy decline to retest the significant range support at 10230. Only a clear break below 10230 (daily close) is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 9760.

