S&P 500 – Further potential weakness below 2180/94 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2180

Pivot (key resistance): 2194

Supports: 2155 & 2134

Next resistance: 2222 & 2268

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bearish for a further potential corrective decline. Last week, we have started to turn cautious on the recent up move in the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) as it has started to flash medium-term bullish exhaustion signs (bearish divergence in daily RSI, bearish “Ascending Wedge” in place since 03 August 2016 low and low VIX futures level that represents “complacency”)

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New technical elements as follow:

The Index has failed to make a “final push up” towards the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” at 2200 and staged a bearish breakdown below the lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” now acting as a pull-back resistance at 2180 (see 4 hour chart).

Interestingly, right after the Fed Chairwoman Yellen’ speech at the Jackson Hole conference last Friday, 26 August, the Index has attempted to challenge the 2180 pull-back resistance but it has failed to make a clear breakout (printed a high of 2188) and traded lower to end the U.S. session at 2169.

After a prior bearish divergence signal, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has broken below its support and 50% level last week. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching its oversold region. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action has resurfaced which reinforces further weakness in price action of the Index.

The next significant medium-term supports rest at 2134 (the former medium-term swing high area of 17 May 2015 & the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 06 July 2016 low to 15 August 2016 high of 2194) follow by 2110 (the former descending trendline resistance that has capped prior advances since the previous 17 May 2015 all-time high & the lower boundary of the ongoing bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low).

Therefore, the Index is now undergoing a potential medium-term corrective decline below the 2180 intermediate support for further downleg to target 2155 before the 2134 support. On a side note, we reiterate that our longer-term bullish view remains intact as we do not expect this decline to manifest into a full-blown bear market decline yet at this juncture. Thus, 2110 is likely to provide significant support for another round of “melt-up”.

On the other, a clearance above the 2194 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our preferred corrective decline scenario for another round of bullish impulsive movement towards the next resistances at 2222 and 2268.

Nikkei 225 – Relief rebound right at resistance for second leg of potential corrective rebound

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 16740

Pivot (key resistance): 16940

Supports: 16350 & 16100/15900

Next resistance: 17700

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bearish stance for second leg of potential corrective decline. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has moved precisely within our expectation as it staged a decline around the 16600 intermediate resistance towards the 16350/300 support where we expect a relief rebound to occur first before another downleg of the corrective decline materialises.

Right at a last Friday, 26 August low of low of 16340, the decline stalled and managed to stage a rebound towards the 16400 handle in the Asian session ahead of Fed Chairwoman Yellen’s speech in the Jackson Hole conference. Later in the U.S. session, it continued its climb and hit our predefined relief rebound target zone of 16660/16740 reinforced by the rebound seen in the USD/JPY after Yellen’s speech that signalled that the case for another policy interest rate hike has strengthened.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

The Index is now coming close to the 21 July/12 August 2016 medium-term range top of 16940. In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now also coming close to its descending trendline resistance which formed the prior bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed the first downleg at the 16340 low (wave a/ of an intermediate degree) of a potential primary degree (higher time frame) corrective decline wave (2). The rebound in place since last Friday, 26 August can be considered as the relief rebound wave b/ with potential end target at the 16740/16940 zone. Thereafter, the second downleg (wave c/ of an intermediate degree) is likely to occur to complete the primary degree corrective decline wave (2). The potential low of the primary degree corrective decline wave (2) stands at the 16100/15900 zone.

The aforementioned potential projected 16100/15900 end target of corrective decline wave (2) also confluences with the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low and the 03 August 2016 swing low area.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests that the ongoing rally is being overstretched. Thus, momentum studies from higher (daily RSI) to lower time frame (4 hour Stochastic) have reinforced our preferred medium-term bearish Elliot Wave count/fractal analysis.

Therefore as long as the 16940 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of the potential second downleg to target the 16100/15900 support. On a side note, we are not ultra-bearish at this juncture as we do not expect the major support at 14835 to be broken.

However, a clearance above the 16940 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish view to see the start of another bullish impulsive wave towards the significant resistance of 17700 in the first step (Fibonacci cluster, descending trendline resistance that has capped all prior advances since 21 June 2015 high & the major swing high area of 31 January 2016).

Hang Seng Index – Risk of a medium-term decline

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 23100

Pivot (key resistance): 23500

Supports: 22200, 21650 & 21380

Next resistance: 24500

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bearish as lower limit of the 23200/23500 risk zone has been met. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways above the 22200 medium-term pivotal support but failed to hit the upper limit of the 23500 risk zone. Current technical elements have tapered our initial bullish stance with details as follow:

Since the 24 June 2016 low (Brexit), the Index has rallied by close to 18% and hit the lower limit 23200/500 risk zone (details can be found here ). Right now, price action momentum analysis has reinforced the risk of a medium-term decline as the daily RSI oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its ascending trendline support and the 50% level.

). Right now, price action momentum analysis has reinforced the risk of a medium-term decline as the daily RSI oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its ascending trendline support and the 50% level. The medium-term ascending channel support in place since 24 June 2016 low has been violated and now turns pull-back resistance at 23100 which confluences with a short-term descending trendline from the minor swing high area of 18 August 2016.

The next medium-term supports rest at the 21650/380 zone which is defined by a confluence of elements. The medium-term term swing high area of 21 April 2016, the pull-back area of the former “Triangle range” bullish breakout and the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 24 June 2016 low to 18 August 2016 high of 23210).

Therefore, current technical elements have turned negative which tapered our initial bullish stance. As long as the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may stage a decline towards 22200 before targeting the next support at 21650. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive up move.

On the other hand, a break above the 23500 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our preferred bearish scenario to continue its bullish ascend towards the next resistance at 24500.

FTSE China A50 – 9700 remains the key support for a potential rebound

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9700

Resistances: 9900, 10135 & 10500

Next supports: 9330 & 9130

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bullish bias above 9700 support. Elements remain the same except that there is now an intermediate resistance at 9900that the Index needs to surpass to add impetus for a further rally towards the recent 16 August 2016 swing high at 10135.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9700 medium-term pivotal support is likely to see a failed bullish breakout from the former multi-month range consolidation for another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 9330.

DAX – Sideways between 10650 & 10380 key support before potential new upleg

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10480

Pivot (key support): 10380

Resistances: 10650, 10870/990 & 11050

Next supports: 10090 & 9800

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bullish stance for a completion of the potential final phase of the ongoing medium-term uptrend. Technical elements are mostly unchanged as we are likely in the midst of undergoing a potential extended intermediate degree final bullish wave 5/ to complete a primary degree (higher time frame) bullish impulsive wave structure (1) in place since 27 June 2016 low based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis. The potential end targets of the primary degree impulsive bullish wave (1) stand at 11050 and 11350/430. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

However, do take note that there is now a minor range top at 10640 where we expect the index to evolve in a potential sideways environment first above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support before another upleg materialises to target the resistances at 10870/990 and 11050.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support is likely to have serious implications for the bulls as the bullish breakout from the former significant descending range top in place since 12 April 2015 high is considered a failure. The Index may see another round of choppy down move towards the next support at 10090 and even 9800.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.