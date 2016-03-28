Key Takeaways

Last week, the S&P 500, DAX, China A50 and Hang Seng have shaped the expected decline and almost hit their respective first downside targets at 2020, 9750, 9490 and 20290.

Technical elements and intermarket analysis are still advocating for a potential further decline in global equities. Thus, we are maintaining our medium-term bearish view on the major stock indices below their respective pivotal resistances; Nikkei 225 (17315), Hang Seng (21000), China A50 (9840), DAX (10130) and S&P 500 (2058).

The USD/CNH (offshore yuan) has staged a rebound from its key long-term key support zone of 6.50/43 after the expected pull-back as per highlighted in our Global Markets Strategic Outlook for 2016 and looks poised to retest the 04 January 2016 high of 6.7585. A rally in USD/CNH (yuan devaluation) tends to be a “risk-off” event that triggers a drop in global equities (the recent meltdown seen in August 2015 and January/February 2016).

Nikkei 225 – Still toppish below 17315 medium-term resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 17315

Support: 16570/500 & 15750

Next resistance: 17900 & 18615/19100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has traded sideways below the medium-term pivotal resistance of 17315. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Since hitting a high of 17315 on 15 March 2016, the Index has started to evolve within “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range configuration (highlighted by the purple coloured lines on daily & 4 hour charts). Current price action has managed to stall at the upper limit of the range which is just below the 17315 medium-term pivotal resistance and the lower limit of the range stands at 16570/500. In addition, the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” is likely the “final right shoulder” of an impending bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” pattern.

Momentum-based indicators are still toppish. The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator is still below its trendline resistance and the 50% level coupled with the short-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator now coming close to its extreme overbought level.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has likely completed the wave 5 upleg of the bullish c/ wave (second phase of the countertrend rally) that started from 24 February 2016 low of 15540. Thus, the Index should have completed a corrective countertrend rally cycle that consists of wave a/, b/ and c/ of (a) of an intermediate degree (multi-weeks) and right now it is shaping a potential (decline) in at least a 3 waves motion (a/, b/, c/) of a potential wave (b) to retrace the countertrend rally cycle from 12 February 2016 low. The potential retracement target stands at 15750 which is defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 12 February 2016 low to 15 March 2016 high of 17315, the swing lows area of 17 February, 24 February and 01 March 2016 and the potential exit target of the impending bearish “Head & Shoulders” breakout.

The volatility of the Index is now at an extreme low level as indicated by the Bollinger Bandwidth indicator which registered a three-month low figure. Volatility exhibits a cyclical movement where low volatility tends to precede high volatility, thus this current low level of volatility implies that a potential breakout (sudden and swift movement) in price action is round the corner.

Therefore, as long as the 17315 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a slide back to retest the range support at 16570/500. A break below 16570/500 is likely to add impetus for a further potential decline to target the next support at 15750.

However, a clearance above the 17315 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected medium-term bearish scenario to see an extension of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 17900 and even 18615/19100 (the major trendline resistance that has linked the “lower highs” since the August 2015 high of 20931).

Hang Seng Index – Bearish tone remains intact below 20510/21000

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 20510

Pivot (key resistance): 21000

Support: 19800/500

Next resistance: 22300

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has started to trade lower as expected below the 21000 “excess level” (medium-term pivotal resistance).

Technical elements are still negative which supports our bearish view on the Index. Firstly, the Index has staged a bearish breakout below the lower boundary (support) of the former ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low now turns pull-back resistance at 20510.

Secondly, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has managed stage a retreat at its resistance where prior price action has reversed down in the past two occasions (highlighted by the pink ovals on the daily chart).

Therefore, we are maintaining the bearish bias that the countertrend rally cycle from the 11 February 2016 low of 18056 has ended at the 20840 minor swing high seen in 18 March 216 which is just below the 21000 excess level. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy on how we derive the 21000 level as the medium-term pivotal resistance.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its extreme oversold level where the Index may shape a “relief-rebound” at this juncture. This potential rebound is likely to be capped by the 20510 pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel bearish breakout before another dowleg materializes to target the 19800/500 support zone (the swing low areas of 03 March, 09 March & 11 March 2016 and the neckline support of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout).

On the other hand, a break above the 21000 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectations for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 22300 (the swing high of 11 March 2016).

FTSE China A50 – Risk of further potential decline below 9700/9840

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9700

Pivot (key resistance): 9840

Supports: 9470 & 9180/9080

Next resistances: 10310 & 11100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50 futures) has reacted as expected at the 9840 neckline resistance. It staged a decline and hit our first downside target at 9490.

The Index has staged a bearish break down from its former trendline support that linked up the lower highs since the 29 February 2016 low of 8757 now turns pull-back resistance at 9700. Interestingly, today’s (28 March 2016) gapped up in price action after market reopened from last Friday’s public holiday has stalled at the 9700 pull-back resistance.

Based intermarket analysis, the USD/CNH (offshore yuan) has staged a rebound from its key long-term key support zone of 6.50/43 after the expected pull-back as per highlighted in our Global Markets Strategic Outlook for 2016 and looks poised to retest the 04 January 2016 high of 6.7585.

A rally in USD/CNH (yuan devaluation) tends to be a “risk-off” event that triggers a drop in global equities (memories are still fresh on the meltdown seen in August 2015 and January/February 2016).

Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish expectation at least in the medium-term for the China A50 Index. We have tightened the pivotal resistance to 9840 (neckline resistance of the “Double Top” bearish breakout) for a slide to retest last week’s swing low area at 9470 before targeting the 9180/080 support zone (the swing low area of 11/15 March 2016 and close to the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last up move from 29 February 2016 low to 21 March 2016 high of 9885).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9840 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 (200-day Moving Average).

DAX – Remains toppish below 10130

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 10130

Supports: 9750 & 9480/395

Next resistance: 10960

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has declined as expected below the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance and almost hit our first target at 9750 (printed a low of 9758 on 22 March 2016) in the aftermath of the unfortunate terrorist attacks that strike Brussels. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Technical elements remain bearish. Firstly, it is the third time (highlighted by the pink ovals on the daily chart) that the price action of the Index has failed to make a breakthrough above a key “rejection area” of 9930 (the swing high area of 27 January 2016 and the pull-back resistance of the former long-term trendline support from 11 September 2011 low).

Secondly, it formed a consecutive weekly “Doji” candlestick pattern below the key “rejection area” of 9930 which suggests a sign of potential “bullish exhaustion”. Thirdly, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at the resistance level, a sign that downside momentum has built-up.

Lastly, the Index has continued to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration (another potential sign of bullish exhaustion) with the lower limit now at 9840.

Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish bias that the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is likely to have topped out at the 10130 pivotal medium-term pivotal resistance. The Index now faces the risk of another downleg to retest the 9750 level before targeting the 9480/395 support zone (50% Fibonacci retracement of 11 February 2016 low to 17 March 2016 high of 10068, the swing lows area of 01 March/11 March 2016 and the close to the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance).

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario to see an extension of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 10960 (the upper boundary of the significant descending channel in place since its current all-time of 12408 printed in April 2015).

S&P 500 – Still showing signs of potential upside exhaustion

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2058 (excess)

Supports: 2020, 2005 & 1968

Next resistance: 2081

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage the expected decline and almost hit our first downside target at 2020 (printed a low of 2022 on 24 March 2016).

The Index has managed to stage a recovery after hitting the first downside target at 2020 just before the Good Friday holiday. Interestingly, this rebound has occurred at the lower limit (support) of the on-going bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration.

Despite last week’s late recovery, technical elements and fractal analysis are still not convincing to advocate for a substantial upside movement at this juncture. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has started to retreat from its overbought region and the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level. All these observations suggest a potential downside reversal in price action as upside momentum is being “overstretched”.

In terms of fractal analysis, the recent up move (countertrend rally cycle) from 11 February 2016 low of 1807 to 22 March 2016 high is similar in terms of magnitude (13%) and form from the previous rally from 29 September 2015 low of 1871 to 03 November 2015 high of 2116 before a steep down movement occurred (illustrated in dotted magenta on the daily chart).

Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish bias below the 2058 medium-term pivotal resistance for the Index to see another potential downleg to retest the 2020 level before targeting 2005. A break below 2005 may trigger a further decline towards the next support at 1968 (1968 (the swing low of 11 March 2016 that has been tested twice).

However, a clearance above the 2058 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our bearish expectations to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 2081 (the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.