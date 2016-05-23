S&P 500 – Late shorts squeeze but elements remain bearish

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2068/73

Supports: 2022 & 2005/1995

Next resistances: 2083 & 2100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bearish bias despite the short squeeze. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged an intraday bearish breakout of the neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders” configuration at 2039/36 (printed a low of 2025 on 19 May 2016) but it does have a daily close below it. Thereafter, it rallied by 1.62% to hit a high of 2058 on Friday, 20 May 2016 and this push up in price action is likely to be caused by a short covering (squeeze) in the positions of late shorts. New technical elements to highlight as follow:

Last week, we have highlighted that the top two outperforming sectors that are holding up the S&P 500 are Energy (XLE) and Materials (XLB) but they have reacted off their key respective medium-term resistances at 69.00 and 47.90/48.39 respectively. Till to date, they are still trading below theses predefined resistances. Please click on this link .

but they have reacted off their key respective medium-term resistances at and respectively. Till to date, they are still trading below theses predefined resistances. . As shown on the 4 th chart , the 3 rd outperforming sector is the Financials which has recorded a gain of 6.50% from 11February 2016 (where the “recovery” started after the horrendous sell-off seen at the start of 2016) to last Friday, 20 May 2016. Interesting, the Financials sector ETF (XLF) is now testing the lower limit of a key medium-term resistance at 23.32 and technical elements have started to turn bearish (fractals, momentum & graphical – refer to the 5 th & 6 th charts).

, the 3 outperforming sector is the Financials which has recorded a gain of 6.50% from 11February 2016 (where the “recovery” started after the horrendous sell-off seen at the start of 2016) to last Friday, 20 May 2016. The key medium-term pivotal resistance for the U.S. SP 500 Index remains at 2068 with a slight excess at 2073. This 2068/2073 zone confluences with multiple technical elements (upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 21 April 2016, swing high area of 17 May 2016 & a Fibonacci cluster).

The first support rests at 2022 (minor swing low area of 24 March 2016) follow by the key medium-term support zone of 2005/1995 (the former swing high areas of 28 August/17 September 2015 which has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 to 20 April 2016 high of 2111 (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Therefore as long as the 2068/73 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downside movement to target 2022 before 2005/1995.

However, a break above the 2068/73 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to retest the next resistance at 2083 (the swing high areas of 03 May/11 May 2016). Only a clear break (daily close) above 2083 is likely to see a damage the medium-term bearish trend to see further squeeze up to test the 2100 key resistance (descending trendline from 17 May 2015 high).

Nikkei 225 – Remains bearish below key 16720/820 medium-term range top

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 16720/820 (excess)

Supports: 16200 & 15820/615

Next resistance: 17710/900

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bearish bias for potential push down towards range bottom. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has traded within a tight range of 3.3% and it is the 3rd week in a row that it has remained below the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance. Technical elements are now still advocating for a push down in towards the range bottom/support.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has refused to break above its trendline resistance (in dotted) close to the 50% neutrality level. These observations suggest the lack of upside momentum seen in price action of the Index (see daily chart).

The Index is now challenging a minor ascending trendline support (in dotted red) from 04 May 2016 low @8pm (see 4 hour).

Therefore, as long as the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential down move to target 16200 before 15820/615 (range support/ bottom as defined by the purple coloured ascending trendline from 12 February 2016 low).

On the other hand, a break above the 16720/820 medium-term pivotal resistance may damage the medium-term bearish view for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 17710/900 (major swing high formed at end of January 2016 + 23 April 2016 swing high).

Hang Seng Index – Shallow rebound before another potential further drop

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 20105

Pivot (key resistance): 20600

Supports: 19500 & 18540

Next resistances: 21060 & 21650

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bearish bias with a tightened weekly pivotal resistance. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways within a 2.9% below the minor range of 20105 and failed to shape the more pronounced snap-back rally towards 20600 as per highlighted in our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy (click this link for a recap). New technical elements as follow:

Current price action has failed to penetrate above the 20105 reintegrated descending trendline resistance of the recent failed bullish breakout seen on 13 April 2016 which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last week low of 19557 (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term resistance stands at 20600 which is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last week low of 19557.

The next significant medium-term support after 19500 rests at the 18890/540 zone which is defined by the region close to the swing low area of 11 February 2016 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high.

Therefore, any potential snap-back rally at the maximum is likely to be capped at the tightened medium-term pivotal resistance of 20600 before another downleg materialises to retest the 19500 level before targeting the next support at 18890/540.

On the flipside, a break above the 20600 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to retest the neckline resistance of the recent “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout at 21060.

FTSE China A50 – Right below 9430 inflection zone to kick start a potential bearish impulsive move

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9430

Pivot (key resistance): 9700

Supports: 9180/080 & 8630/560

Next resistances: 9840 & 10310

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the China A50 Index has tumbled and hit the upper limit of our first downside target (support) at 9180/080 (printed a low of 9177 on 18 May 2016) Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Thereafter, it staged a snap-back rally to retest the neckline resistance of the recent “Mini Double Top” configuration bearish breakout at 9430. We are maintaining our bearish bias and new technical elements suggest that the Index has reached an inflection level where a new potential downleg is likely to materialise.

The recent short-term push up from 18 May 2016 low of 9177 is showing signs of exhaustion at the 9430 resistance as the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and exited from its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

The reaction at the 9430 resistance also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline seen from 13 April 2016 high to last week low of 9177.

The next significant support after 9180/080 remains at 8630 which is defined by the key swing low areas of 01/29 February 2016.

Therefore, the Index is now at a key inflection level of 9430 for a potential downside reversal to target the next support at 8630.

However, a clearance above the 9700 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a retest on the 9840 range top of March/April 2016. Only a clear break (daily close) above 9840 may damage the medium-term bearish trend to see a further recovery towards the next resistance at 10310 in the first step.

DAX – Coming to its tail end of the “Triangle” range where a potential bearish breakout is imminent

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10026/40

Pivot (key resistance): 10165

Supports: 9780/30 & 9530/430

Next resistance: 10530

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bearish bias as the Index is likely coming towards its end of a 3-weeks range consolidation. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways below its intermediate resistance of 10026/40.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a potential “Symmetrical Triangle” range consolidation in place since the 06 May 2016 low of 9733. A typical “Triangle” range will tend to evolve in a series of 5 sets of 3 waves, labelled as a, b, c, d, & e. Current price action is now coming to its tail end of the “Triangle” range with the upmove wave e potential end target at 10026/40 that is similar in terms of fractal geometry of the prior waves (a, b, c & d) and confluences with the graphical resistance (upper limit) of the “Symmetrical Triangle”.

In addition with the aforementioned element, it implies that we are now at a key inflection zone of 10026/40 where the Index is likely to see an end of the Symmetrical Triangle” range consolidation and kick start a new bearish impulsive wave, labelled as 3/.

Momentum indicators are supporting this potential impulsive bearish down move with the daily RSI oscillator that continues to hover below its resistance and 50% level. In addition, the shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought level. These observations suggest that downside momentum is building up in terms of price action.

The key medium-term support rests at 9530/9430 which is defined by the swing lows area of 11 March/08 April 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high of 10527.

As long as the 10026/40 intermediate resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of a potential bearish impulsive wave 3/ to retest 9780/30 before targeting the next support at 9530/9430 in the first step.

On the other hand, only a clearance above the 10165 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish trend to see a push up to retest the 21 April 2016 swing high of 10530.

