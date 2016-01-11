Key Takeaways

Major stock indices have plummeted lower towards the end of last week despite the initial push up seen on late Thursday, 07 January 2015 after the Chinese regulators suspended the newly implemented circuit breaker system on its local stock and derivatives markets as it induced “panic-selling”.

The U.S. S&P 500 recorded its worst performance for its first week of trading since 2000 despite a solid and better than expected nonfarm payrolls employment data for December 2015 (added 292 000).

The S&P 500, DAX, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng are all at/slightly above their key long-term support levels. S&P 500 (1890/80), Nikkei (16900), Hang Seng (16800/700). Even the “culprit” of last week’s horrendous rout, the China A50 is also at a significant support of 9330.

The VIX futures which is a traded derivative of a measure of implied volatility for the S&P 500 index had rallied up towards the fear zone of 26.40/28.25 where the bears have capitulated in the past.

Nikkei 225 – Drifted down to key long-term support

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 16900

Resistance: 17840 & 18450

Next support: 16000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to plummeted last week and recorded a fall of around 13% from 18 December 2015 high (recap – 18 December 2015 was the most recent Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting).

Interestingly, this steep decline has led the Index to hover just above its key long-term support at 16900 which is considered a critical inflection point. We have a bunch of technical elements that confluence at the 16900 level. From a graphical perspective, it is the pull-back support of the former range top seen during 19 May 2013 to 21 September 2014, trendline support that has linked the higher lows of the range bottom that occurred during 19 May 2013 to 21 September 2014. In addition, the most recent will be the range support formed from the swing low areas of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015 (see weekly & daily charts).

Secondly, the weekly RSI oscillator is now turning up from its long-term support in place since late June 2010 and close to the oversold region. Thus, it suggests that the current downside momentum has been overstretched and potential “snap-back” in price action of the Index is highly possible at this juncture. Thirdly from an Elliot Wave Perspective, the 16900 graphical support also coincides closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 hour chart).

Therefore as long as the 16900 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a rebound to retest the 17840 intermediate resistance before targeting 18450. However, a clear break below 16900 is likely to damage the long-term bullish trend in place since 2009 and see the start of a deeper correction towards 16000 in the first instance.

Hang Seng Index – At long-term key support with mixed elements

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 19800/700 & 18200

Resistances: 20680 & 21850

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index), the worst performer among the major indices has continued to fall further and met the expected downside target at 20290/20070.

Current price action has dropped below the range support formed by the swing lows area of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015. In this morning session (11 January), it has tested the 19800/700 long-term key support which is defined by the range bottom of the ascending range in place since 07 November 2010 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move of 07 November 2010 low to 02 October 2011 low projected from 26 April 2015 high.

On a medium-term perspective, we prefer to have a neutral stance between 20680 and 19800/700. Only a break above 20680 is likely to see an assault to test the 21850 trendline resistance that has capped the Index since 23 October 2015.

On the other hand, a break below 19800/700 is likely to kick start a deeper correction to target the next support at 18200 in the first instance.

FTSE China A50 – Mixed elements, no signs of bullish reversal

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 9330 & 8770

Resistances: 9940 & 11090

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has started the year with a negative footing as it has declined by 12% to last Thursday, 07 January 2015 low of 9364. On the policy front, it does not act much clarity to the market as the regulators have suspended a newly implemented circuit breaker system for its local cash and derivatives markets after trading has been suspended twice on 04 January 2015 and 07 January 2015.

Technical elements are mixed. On the positive side, it has started to inch up from the 9330 gap support which also confluences with the 1.236 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 09 November 2014 high to 30 November 2014 low projected from 23 December 2015 high. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator is now resting at its pull-back support with the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator flashing a bullish divergence signal.

On the negative side, it has staged a bearish “Double Top” breakdown on 07 January 2015 with a potential exit target at 8770. After taking into account of these mixed elements, we prefer to have a neutral stance between 9330 and 9940.

DAX – Rebounding from the long-term key support at 9800/750

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9750/570 (excess)

Resistance: 10330

Next support: 9300

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the medium-term support at 10120/10050 and plummeted straight to test the key long-term support at 9800/750 despite a better than expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for December 2015.

The Index is now at a crucial inflection zone in order for the bulls to gain an upper hand to stage a recovery after a horrendous start to 2016 (down close by 10% in the first trading week of 2016). The 9800/750 long-term support is defined by the lower boundary (support) of a long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011 (the onslaught of the European sovereign debt crisis) and a Fibonacci cluster. In addition, slightly below 9750 when have another 9570 which is the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 30 November 2015 high to 15 December 2015 low projected from 30 December 2015 high.

In conjunction, the weekly RSI oscillator has tested and staged a rebound from its supports which suggests that the current downside momentum is being overstretched and potential significant rebound in price action of the Index is round the corner.

We tolerate an excess slightly below the 9750 long-term pivotal support to 9570 for a potential push up at least in the medium to retake the 103330 resistance (former support of 27 August 2015 to 17 September 2015 congest area and close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 30 December 2015 to current low of 9626).

However, a plunge below 9570 is likely to put the long-term bullish trend in place since March 2009 in jeopardy to see the start of a potential severe correction to target the next support at 9300 in the first instance.

S&P 500 – Close to 1890/80 inflection level for potential short squeeze

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1890/1880

Resistance: 1970 & 1994

Next support: 1835/1820

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has a worse first weekly start in 2016 since 2000 as it plunged by 7% to hit a low of 1902 in today, 11 January 2015 Asian session.

Interestingly, this horrendous decline in price action had lead the Index just right above its key long-term support at 1890/1880 which is defined by the lower boundary of its bullish ascending channel in place since the start of this primary bullish trend (cycle) in March 2009 and a Fibonacci cluster (see weekly & daily charts).

In conjunction, the weekly RSI oscillator has managed to inch higher right above its trendline support which held the previous two significant decline in price action of the Index in 02 October 2011 (European sovereign debt crisis) and 24 August 2015 (the recent “Black Monday” triggered by a sudden devaluation of the Chinese Yuan) respectively.

In terms of sentiment, the VIX futures which is a traded derivative of a measure of implied volatility for the S&P 500 index has rallied up towards the fear zone of 26.40/28.25 where the bears have capitulated in the past and the S&P 500 staged a recovery thereafter.

We are now coming very close or already at a key inflection zone for the Index. As long as the 1890/1880 long-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential short squeeze towards the 1970 resistance before 1994 next.

On the other hand, a break below the 1890/1880 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the long-term bullish trend in place since March 2009 to see the start of a deep correction. First medium-term potential downside target will be at the 1835/1820 support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.