Major stock indices have started the year with a negative footing with the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted by 7% and triggered its newly implemented circuit breaker system that stopped the cash market from trading its full daily session today.

Possible catalysts that caused this sell-off in equities are the on-going political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran over the execution of a prominent Shi’ite cleric by the Saudi. Also, the weaker than expected China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI data that has a reading of 48.2.

Technically, the Japan 225, China A50, German 30 and U.S. SP 500 has tumbled towards their respective range supports that held the previous decline seen from the start of December 2015 to 14 December 2015, the week where the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark policy interest rate for the first time since 2007.

Nikkei 225 – Potential push up above 18400/18100

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 18400/18100

Resistance: 19140 & 19700/820

Next support: 17500/16900

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has sold off after the last Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on 18 December 2015 where market participants perceived it as “lackluster”.

This morning the Index has remained on the offer side as it dropped by 2% from its opening in the first trading session of 2016. Not a good omen as some may say and the possible catalysts of this sell-off is due to a weaker than expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI data of 48.2 and the current political tension between Saudi Arabia & Iran.

From a technical analysis perspective, the Index is still evolving within a medium-term sideways configuration (a potential “Symmetrical Triangle”) in place since the 29 September 2015 low. The on-going decline in price action has lead the Index t to plummet into its key medium-term support zone of 18400/18100 (long-term trendline support that has linked the higher lows since 14 October 2012 + Fibonacci cluster).

In addition, momentum indicators (daily RSI & 4 hour Stochastic) and Elliot Wave Principle (refer to the charts) are advocating for a potential recovery towards 19140 before the 19700/820 trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 11 August 2015 high of 20931 (a level that was not seen since April 2000).

However, failure to hold above the 18400/18100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a further decline to target the next support at 17500/16900.

Hang Seng Index – Potential rebound before further downside

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 21820

Pivot (key resistance): 22300

Support: 20700 & 20290/20070

Next resistance: 23455

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Since the swing high area of 23455 seen on 23 October 2015, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has been evolving within an “Expanding Wedge” configuration. The recent rally from 11 Dec 2015 low of 20986 has stalled and reacted off the upper boundary (resistance) of the “Expanding Wedge” at 22300.

From a technical analysis perspective, the Index has not gotten out of the woods from its medium-term bearish structure. However given an oversold reading seen in the short-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator, the Index may see a rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 21820 before another potential downleg materializes to target the 20700 support (close to the lower boundary of the of the “Expanding Wedge”.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 22300 pivotal resistance may invalidate the expected bearish scenario to see a recovery to retest the 23 October 2015 swing high area of 23455.

FTSE China A50 – Back to 9800 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9800

Resistance: 11090 & 11480/11970

Next support: 8960

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Since printing a high of 11090 on 23 December 2015, the China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has drifted lower and its fortunes are not as rosy as it tumbled by 7% in the first trading day of 2015 and the cash market ceased trading for the rest of day due to the new circuit breaker system that took effect for the first time.

Technically, it current plunge seen in the Index has brought the Index back down towards the key medium-term support level of 9800. In addition, momentum indicators (daily RSI & 4 hour Stochastic) and Elliot Wave Principle (refer to the charts) are advocating for a potential rebound.

As long as the 9800 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a rebound to retest the 23 December 2015 swing high at 11090.

However, a break below the 9800 pivotal support may jeopardize the expected recovery scenario for a further slide to test the next support at 8960.

DAX – Hovering above key medium-term support at 10120/10050

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10380

Pivot (key support): 10120/10050

Resistance: 10970 & 11130

Next support: 9750

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has now tumbled back towards the pull-back support of “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 10380 just above the key medium-term pivotal support zone of 10120/10050.

Momentum indicators such as the daily RSI has now reverted back to their supports and the 4 hour Stochastic has dipped into its extreme oversold level. As long as the 10120/10050 pivotal support zone holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery to test the 10970 resistance.

However, a break below the 10050 level (lower limit of the pivotal support) may invalidate the expected recovery scenario for a deeper decline to target the 9750 long-term trendline support that has linked the higher lows since 11 September 2011.

S&P 500 – Drifted back towards key medium-term support at 1994

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1994

Resistance: 2080/2096

Next support: 1960/1940

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started the first day of trading for 2016 with a negative footing as it tumbled by 2% during the Asian/European sessions.

Interestingly, it has drifted back towards the critical medium-term support of 1994 which is defined by the pull-backed support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and a Fibonacci cluster. Since the high of 2116 seen on 04 November 2015, the Index has evolved into a “Triangle Range” consolidation pattern with upper limit (resistance) at 2096.

In addition, momentum indicators (daily RSI & 4 hour Stochastic) and Elliot Wave Principal are advocating for a potential rebound above the 1994 pivotal support for a potential push up to test at least the 2080/2096 resistance zone.

However, failure to hold above the 1994 weekly pivotal support may see a deeper slide to target the next support at 1960/1940. If this price action plays out, it is likely that the Index is consolidating within a potential “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration that is in place since 19 May 2015 high.

