the week ahead for major stock indices 02 may to 06 may 2016 potential medium term bearish trend in
Nikkei 225 – Risk of a minor rebound at/close to 15480/330 before another potential downleg (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) […]
Intermediate resistance: 16260/330
Pivot (key resistance): 16720
Supports: 15480/330 & 14780
Next resistance: 17710/900
Bearish bias with risk of a minor rebound imminent. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected right below the medium-term pivotal resistance of 17900 (printed a high of 17770) and hit our expected medium-term target at 16250. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.
Technical elements remain negative overall but we cannot rule of a possibility of minor rebound to occur in the early part of next week.
Therefore, the Index may first see a minor rebound at/close to the 15480/330 intermediate support zone towards the 16260/330 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 16720 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance before another downside movement materialises to target the next support at 14780.
However, a clearance above the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze back up towards the next resistance at 17710/900 (major swing high formed at end of January 2016 + last week swing high).
Intermediate resistance: 21130/230
Pivot (key resistance): 21650
Supports: 20600/440 & 19850/500
Next resistance: 23500
Bearish bias intact but risk of a minor rebound imminent. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has declined as expected below the medium-term intermediate resistance zone of 21800/970 and staged a bearish breakout from a minor “Toppish” configuration. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.
Technical elements remain negative overall but we cannot rule of a possibility of minor rebound to occur in the early part of next week.
Therefore, the Index may see a push down first towards the intermediate support zone of 20600/440 before a potential rebound occurs towards the 21130/230 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 21650 (range top) before another downleg occurs to target the next support at 19850/500.
However, a break above the 21650 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for an extended rally towards the 23500 resistance (26 October 2015 swing high).
Intermediate resistance: 9690
Pivot (key resistance): 9840
Supports: 9400 & 9180/9080
Next resistances: 10310 & 11100
Bearish bias remains unchanged with 9400 as the potential downside trigger. Technical elements remains almost the same as per highlighted in our previous weekly outlook/strategy (click here to recap).
As long as the 9840 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 9400 trigger level is likely to open up scope for deeper potential decline to target the 9180/9080 support zone (the swing low area of 11/15 March 2016 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last up move from 29 February 2016 low to 21 March 2016 high of 9885).
On the flipside, a clearance above the 9840 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 (upper limit of the “risk zone”).
Intermediate resistance: 10165/270
Pivot (key resistance): 10360
Supports: 9900 & 9750
Next resistance: 10530
Turn bearish from neutral as 10106 support was broken. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for tthe DAX futures) has reintegrated back below its former March 2016 range top. Technical elements have turned negative for the Index.
Therefore, the Index may see a push down first towards the 9900 intermediate support before a potential minor rebound occurs towards the 10165/270 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 10360 before another downleg occurs to target the next support at 9750.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 10360 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a push back up to retest the 21 April 2016 swing high at 10530 in the first step.
Intermediate resistance: 2080
Pivot (key resistance): 2100
Supports: 2044/36 & 2005/1995
Next resistance: 2138
Remain bearish but risk a potential minor rebound before another downleg occurs. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has inched lower after it lagged before the Nasdaq 100 and hit our expected first target (support) at 2065 (printed a low of 2052 on last Friday, 29 April 2016 U.S. session). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Technical elements remain bearish.
Therefore, the Index may see a push down first towards the intermediate support zone of 2044/36 before a potential rebound occurs towards the 2080 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 2100 before another downside movement occurs to target the next support at 2005/1995.
However, a clearance above the 2100 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for an extended rally towards the 52-week/current all-time high at 2138.
