S&P 500 – Potential upside movement to resume after 2 weeks of “squeeze”



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2175

Pivot (key support): 2155

Resistances: 2194/2222 & 2258/68

Next support: 2110

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Short-term ascending range bullish breakout, maintain bullish bias. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has printed a new intraday record high of 2177 and in today’s Asian session (01 August), it has managed to stage the expected bullish breakout from the short-term ascending range configuration in place since 14 July 2016 (a ‘Squeeze” that has a duration of 2 weeks).

For this coming week, key U.S, companies earnings reporting dates will as follow:

Electronic Arts (EA) (-0.03 EPS consensus) on Tues, 02 August

Pfizer (PFE) (0.62 EPS consensus) on Tues, 02 August

Procter & Gamble (PG) (0.74 EPS consensus) on Tue, 02 August

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) (0.42 EPS consensus) on Thurs, 04 August

Monster Beverage (MNST) (1.03 EPS consensus) on Thurs, 04 August

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

The pull-back support of the “ascending range” bullish breakout (depicted in dotted brown) rests at 2175 with the key medium-term pivotal support now at 2155 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 19 July 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to the current intraday high of 2183 (see 4 hour chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has just tested and held above its pull-back support. In addition, it has not reached an extreme overbought level which implies that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be still evolving in an extended bullish impulsive wave 3/ of a minor degree in place since the 06 July 2016 low of 2073 with potential end targets set at 2258/68 and 2294.

The aforementioned 2258/68 resistance zone also confluences with the upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel (depicted in blue) in place since 11 February 2016 (see daily chart).

Therefore, we are maintaining our bullish stance with a tightened weekly medium-term pivotal support at 2155 for a further potential upside movement to target the next resistances at 2194/2222 and 2258/68 next.

However, a break below the 2155 medium-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred direct rise scenario for a deeper pull-back/consolidate to retest the significant pull-back support of 2110 (former long-term range top that has capped previous advances since May 2015).

Nikkei 225 – Holding above 16200 medium-term pivotal support for potential recovery



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 16200

Resistances: 16780, 17240 & 17700/900

Next supports: 15825 & 15100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bullish bias as 16200 medium-term pivotal support has not been broken. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has traded sideways and on Friday, 29 July it had a volatile day as it recorded a range of 4.1% (high to low) which is due to Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s monetary policy stance that come in below expectation.

BOJ has leftthe quantum of government bonds purchases (quantitative easing) unchanged at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen and nothing is being mentioned about enacting polices related to “helicopter money” . The only new monetary easing measure is equites related exchange trade funds (ETFs) purchases where BOJ will increase to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen from 3.3 trillion yen. A surprise move is that Government Kuroda has ordered an assessment of the effectiveness of BOJ policy to be undertaken at the next monetary policy meeting in September. This action has implied that BOJ has subtlety acknowledged that the current monetary policies are losing its effectiveness to drive up the targeted economic targets, especially on inflation which actually opens the door for a discussion on a change in legislation to allow for unconventional policies such as “helicopter money”.

Interestingly, our medium-term pivotal support at 16200 has been tested on Friday (29 July) where it printed a low of 16048 but managed to “fight back” by the end of day to close above 16200. This price action behaviour is considered as positive. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

The medium-term pivotal support for this week remains at 16200 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former short-term ascending range top bullish breakout in place since 24 June 2016 (depicted in dotted green) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to 21 July 2016 high of 16943 (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, last week’ pull-back/consolidation in price action in place since 21 July 2016 high of 16943 can be considered a corrective wave 4/ of a minor degree within an intermediate term bullish impulsive wave structure/cycle in place since 24 June 2016 low of 14835. Last week low of 16048 is likely to low of the corrective wave 4/ and a break above 16780 (minor descending trendline, depicted in dotted pink) is likely to kickstart the bullish impulsive wave 5/ of (1) with potential end targets at 17240 and 17700/900 (see 4 hour chart).

(see 4 hour chart). The 17700/900 Elliot Wave projection target also confluences with the significant descending trendline in place since 21 June 2015 high. A clear break above it (weekly close) will increase the probability of a significant (multi-month) “melt-up” movement (see weekly chart).

Based on intermarket analysis, even though the USD/JPY has plummeted by close to 4 big figures from 105.62 to a low of 101.94 on Friday (29 July 2016), it is now being held by an intermediate term support at 101.90/50 which is just above the long-term key support zone of 100.70/99.00. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just reversed up from the oversold level. Therefore, technical elements of USD/JPY are advocating for at least a potential rebound to test the intermediate resistance of 104.00 which should reinforce the expected upside move in the Nikkei 225.

As long as the 16200 weekly medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another potential upside movement to target 17240 before the significant resistance zone of 17700/900.

However, a break below the 16200 medium-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to retest the 15825 support (former minor swing high areas of 30 June/04 July 2016). Only a break below 15825 may invalidate the on-going medium-term bullish trend in place since 24 June 2016 low to see a choppy decline movement towards the major swing low area of 15100.

Hang Seng Index – Maintain bullish bias with a tightened medium-term pivotal support



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 21700/600

Resistances: 22170 & 23200/23500

Next supports: 21380 & 19640/560

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bullish bias. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to push higher above the 21380 medium-term pivotal support as it evolved within a series of “higher lows and highs”.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

Since the bullish breakout from the former “Triangle range/consolidation”, the Index has remained in a bullish dynamic configuration as it continues to evolve above an ascending trendline (depicted in green) in place since 24 June 2016 low which is now acting as a support at 21700/600 (see 4 hour).

The aforementioned 21700/600 ascending trendline also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 24 June 2016 low to 26 July 2016 high of 22301 and last Friday, 29 July minor swing low area. Therefore, we are now tightening the medium-term pivotal support to 21700/600 for this week.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains bullish above its 50% level and ascending trendline. In addition, it has not flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact (see daily chart).

The significant medium-term resistance remains at the 23200/500 zone which are defined by a confluence of elements (Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster, the minor swing high areas of 21/28 April 2016 & the potential exit target of the “Triangle range” bullish breakout).

Therefore, as long as the 21700/600 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential upside movement to target the resistance zone of 23200/500.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21700/600 medium-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to retest 21380. Only a break below 21380 may invalidate the on-going medium-term bullish trend in place in place since 27 June 2016 low to see a choppy decline movement back towards the range bottom/support at 19640/560.

FTSE China A50 – Still within multi-month range with mixed elements



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 9840 & 11100

Supports: 9390 & 9056

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The China A50 has continued its directionless motion within a multi-month range configuration in place since 21 March 2016 high with mixed elements. Last week, it has tested the lower limit of the neutrality range at 9390 but did not have a clear break below it.

We remain neutral and only a break above the 9840 key range top is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally towards 11100 (the major swing high areas of 09 Nov/23 Dec 2016).

On the flipside, a break below 9390 may see a deeper decline to retest the multi-month range support in place since late March 2016 at 9056.

DAX – Risk of a pull-back/consolidation first below 10530/650 before new upleg



Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10180/160

Pivot (key support): 10060

Resistances: 10530/650 & 10870/990

Next supports: 9900 & 9430/334

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Risk of a pull-back/consolidation as it approaches a key resistance zone. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed shaped the bullish breakout from the intermediate term “Expanding Wedge” range top at 10180 and rallied towards our expected target/resistance at 10530/10650. In today’s early European session (01 August), it has printed a current intraday high of 10474.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

Current price is now coming close to a significant resistance zone of 10530/650 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the minor swing high area of 21 April 2016, the multi-month descending range top in place since 12 April 2016 high and a Fibonacci cluster.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now also coming close to an extreme overbought level coupled with a similar overbought condition seen in the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that the current upside movement from 06 July 2016 low is getting “overstretched” where the index now sees the risk of a pull-back/consolidation between 3%-4% below 10530/650.

The intermediate support now rests at 10180/160 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former “Expanding Wedge” range top with key medium-term pivotal support at 10060 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former ascending range bullish breakout (in dotted green) and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to today’s current intraday high of 10474.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index may be coming close to the end of its minor degree impulsive wave 3/ at 10530/650 where it is likely to undergo a corrective wave 4/ of a minor degree within an intermediate term bullish impulsive wave structure/cycle in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit). The potential target of the impending corrective wave 4/ rests at 10180/160 and 10060.

Therefore as long as the 10530/650 resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back/consolidation first towards 10180/160 with a maximum limit set at the 10060 medium-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 10870/990.

However, a break below the 10060 medium-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to retest the 9900 support. Only a break below 9900 may invalidate the on-going medium-term bullish trend in place since 24 June 2016 low to see a choppy decline movement towards the range bottom/support of 9430/334.

