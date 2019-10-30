The U.S. dollar, Frogger & the FOMC

The US dollar Frogger and the FOMC

October 30, 2019 1:05 AM

The business end of the week is upon us. Even after this morning’s release of Australian Q3 CPI data, there remains no fewer than five tier one economic releases still to go including advanced GDP, FOMC, PCE, NFP, and ISM. That’s without considering month-end rebalancing flows capable of causing unpredictable moves.

Trying to successfully negotiate and hold trades through a data calendar like the one ahead is a lot like playing the market's version of Frogger, a video game whereby players direct frogs across roads and rivers full of hazards to their homes. It takes nerves, hard work and a bit of luck.

For me, the standout event is tomorrow' mornings FOMC meeting so without any further ado, let us look at what is expected from the FOMC.

The market is almost fully priced for a 25bp cut from 1.75-2.00% to 1.50-1.75%. As the next quarterly forecast update (“dot plots”) is not until December, traders will look for possible guidance from the Fed that it is done cutting for now.

A Fed pause is already partially priced into the interest rate market. The probability of another Fed cut sits at just 20% after being at 50% a few weeks ago. Hence a Fed pause is also partially priced into the U.S. dollar index, the DXY. Of course, should the Fed maintain a dovish bias it would see the DXY index come quickly under pressure.

Technically the feeling is the DXY index is in a good position to stall and fall from after trading into the middle of the resistance zone mentioned in this note last week https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/brexit-delay-stalls-us-dollar-decline/

“the target for the current U.S. dollar bounce is towards the 97.80/98.00 resistance area. Providing the structure of the bounce displays corrective characteristics it should be viewed as a minor Wave iv, and a selling opportunity in expectation of another bout of U.S. dollar weakness towards trendline support 96.60/50 area for a minor Wave v.”

In summary, the macro and technical picture imply downside risks for the U.S. dollar index, the DXY remain. Given the events mentioned it would advisable to keep positions smaller than usual and be prepared for some twist and turns, before the next downside target of 96.60 is reached.

The U.S. dollar, Frogger & the FOMC

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 30th of October 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
Today 05:20 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Unfazed by CPI as Trump Tariffs Loom
Today 04:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – February 18, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Gold Analysis: Are Peace Deals on the Horizon?
Today 08:36 AM
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
Today 04:17 AM
RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
Today 01:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.