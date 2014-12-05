the straits times index ended virtually flat yesterday 82202014

Universal Terminal postpones its SG$1 billion IPO due to market uncertainty


December 5, 2014 9:50 AM
Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 1.43 points higher or 0.04 per cent to 3304.82, taking the year-to-date gains to 4.42 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.08 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.36 per cent.

Amongst the FTSE ST sector indices, Maritime, Healthcare and Consumer Goods were the top three gainers, rising 1.81, 1.49 and 1.26 per cent respectively. While Utilities, Oil & Gas and Technology were the biggest losers, down 1.36, 0.98 and 0.97 per cent respectively.

Singapore’s Universal Terminal, one of the largest independent oil storage terminals in Asia, has put off its business trust initial public offering (IPO) of up to SG$1 billion citing uncertain market conditions, according to TODAY. The IPO may be launched in February around the time of the Chinese New Year, a company source said. Universal Terminal is owned by Singapore’s privately held Hin Leong Group and PetroChina Company Limited (SHA:601857).

The Singapore Exchange and the Japan Exchange Group are close to signing a letter of intent to promote better connectivity between the exchanges in the two countries by co-locating data centres. Other areas of co-operation include the development of commodities and new derivative products based on the Japan Exchange Group’s Topix indices, according to waterstechnology.com.

The Singapore Exchange, along with the FTSE Group and Singapore Press Holdings, said the components of the Straits Time Index would remain unchanged after the completion of the quarterly review of the index, reports The Business Times.

CapitaLand Limited's (SGX:C31) wholly-owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited, announced the acquisition of the newly-opened 185-unit Ascott Kuningan Jakarta for SG$$90 million from its Indonesian partner, Jakarta-listed PT Ciputra Property Tbk. CEO Lee Chee Koon said the property had great potential due to its location inside the Golden Triangle of Jakarta’s CBD and the large numbers of business travellers visiting the city.

Miyoshi Precision Ltd (SGX:M03) is hiking its stake in Green Galaxy, a manufacturer of light electric vehicles, from 5.13 per cent to 55 per cent as it seeks to enter more profitable businesses, according to The Business Times.

LionGold Corp Ltd (SGX:A78) announced the divestment of its residual 10 per cent holding in the Amayapampa Gold Project in Bolivia to Silvermane Investments for SG$3.5 million.

Singapore based taxi-booking service GrabTaxi announced that Japanese internet investor Softbank had invested US$250 million (SG$328 million) in the company, said to be the largest ever raised by any South East Asian internet company, according to Channel News Asia.

Singapore-headquartered film producer and distributor mm2 Entertainment launched its IPO with a placement of 37.4 million shares at 25 cents each and applied for a listing on SGX’s Catalist board. Trading in the stock should commence on December 9 under the ticker mm2 Asia Ltd, according to AsiaOne.

The Business Times reported that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is proposing to invest about US$4 billion (SG$5.25 billion) to expand the capacity of its Singapore facility. This would be the biggest investment in Singapore’s semiconductor industry over the last 10 years.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

 

