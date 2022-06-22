The S&P 500 may have bounced, but the backdrop remains bleak

The S&P 500 rallied as a retracement gets underway. But that doesn’t change the fact that the bigger picture remains bleak for the bull camp further out.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 22, 2022 4:10 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

For those wanting a reminder of the doom and gloom, here’s just some of the recent data points which point towards a potential recession in the US. And as markets are forward looking they’re not waiting to wait for any recession to arrive.

 

Can the ISM manufacturing and services PMI’s contract in the months ahead?

20220622phillyISM

As the ISM manufacturing and services PMI’s are at the national level, it makes sense that we may see weakness at the regional level ahead of the ISM’s. It is therefore worth noting that the Philadelphia Fed Index contracted in May for the first time since the pandemic, along with the outlook (+6 month) and new orders. We therefore suspect the ISM’s may continue to weaken in the months ahead, and potentially contract with a print below 50.

 

Battle of the yield curves

Recession bells were ringing again recently as a widely followed yield curve (US 10-year – 2-year) ‘inverted’ by dipping below zero. The inverted yield curve is considered by many to be a predictor of a recession by around 12-18 months ahead.

20220622usyields

However, some consider the 10-yr minus 3-month a better predictor of recession, and that has yet to invert since Q1 2019. In fact, the Federal Reserve use this spread to gauge the probability of a recession. And that it remains relatively high at +1.54%, it could help explain why the Fed continue to signal to markets they can raise rates without triggering a hard landing. However, take note that the spread topped in early May and is moving sharply lower, which suggests that bond traders see a recession as more likely than it was a few weeks ago.

 

What are markets telling us about a potential recession?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq entered technical bear markets by falling over 20% from their recent highs. Although the Dow Jones is yet to breach the threshold as is ‘only’ down around -18% from its highs. Yet as US indices have been trending lower throughout the year, it comes into question as to whether a recession has been priced in.

My best guess is that a recession has not yet been priced in. Inflation is yet to soften and we’re yet to see the true impact of the Fed’s hikes. A Reuters poll suggests another 75-bps hike is on the horizon in July, followed by a 50-bp hike in September. And without any positive headlines or data points hitting our screens, at best we’ve just entered a much-needed retracement against an oversold market.

 

Seeking 3500 once the S&P 500 retracement is complete

The S&P 500 trades within a bearish channel on the daily chart. It has found support at its 200-week eMA and Friday’s low coincided with a high-volume Doji to suggest a swing low. Risk assets rallied in line with our expectations yesterday, and we may even see it extend gains to the 3800/83 resistance zone – which is likely a pivotal area of resistance.

20220622sp500CI

For now, our bias is bearish below 3854 and will seek bearish reversal up to that level, with a view for it to fall to the 3500 area (not a long-term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 161.8% expansion). A break above the resistance zone could see the retracement extend to the upper channel, where we would again revert to a bearish bias - in line with its dominant bearish trend and dire macro backdrop.

 

Read our S&P 500 trading guide

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis US 500 Bonds recession Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.