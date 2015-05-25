With Wall Street little changed overnight, Singapore drew some inspiration from regional Asian stock markets which rose early on Friday. Steady volumes and good overall market breadth accompanied the small 10-point rise in the Straits Times Index.

In market action, the STI spent most of Friday trading sideways punctuated by alternate bouts of buying and selling.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 10.32 points or 0.30 per cent higher to 3,450.18, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.53 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.20 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.33 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,601.8 million shares valued at SG$1,090.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 254/171.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were technology (+3.14 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.98 per cent), Catalist index (+0.93 per cent) and utilities (+0.84 per cent). The largest losing sectors were maritime (-0.63 per cent), healthcare (-0.45 per cent) and consumer goods (-0.03 per cent).

Stocks

Mercator Lines (Singapore) Ltd (SGX:EE6) reported a net loss of US$125.4 million (SG$166.8 million) during the quarter ended March 31, up from a loss of US$23 million in the prior year period. Revenues fell 25 per cent to US$56.3 million according to Straits Times. "Falling commodity prices, an oversupply of new bulk carriers and weakening international demand have resulted in a considerable slowdown in global trade and downward pressure on freight rates," the company said.

Property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (SGX:Z59) said net profit during the fourth quarter ended March 31 jumped 28 per cent to SG$8.16 million compared to the prior year period, while revenue grew to SG$27.6 million from SG$27.5 million. The slow growth in sales was mainly due to management’s decision to postpone sales of properties under construction until they were substantially completed in order to ensure better prices and realisations. The better profitability was chiefly due to a fair value gain of SG$8.0 million due to revaluation of certain properties and a foreign exchange gain of SG$6.08 million, according to Straits Times.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (SGX:M44U) said Friday that it had purchased a warehouse each in Vietnam and South Korea for about SG$42.2 million in total. On the Vietnam acquisition, the company said it would help “establish our first presence in North Vietnam, tapping into the growing distribution network serving Hanoi and its surrounding markets.”

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) Chief Executive Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi said Friday that the company was looking for the right time to address the issue of its non-core but substantial holding in property company Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5), according to Business Times. Referring to the stake, he said, 'We're talking about fair valuation because as ThaiBev, we have to protect the interests of the minority shareholders,” and clarified that the company wants to focus purely on its F&B business.

Mandarin Oriental International Limited (SGX:M04), a member of the Jardine Matheson group, announced over the weekend that it was buying Hotel Ritz, Madrid for €130 million (SG$192 million) in a 50-50 joint venture with The Olayan Group, a Saudi Arabian multinational group. According to the South China Morning Post, the joint-venture will spend an additional €90 million to renovate the 105 year old hotel’s 167 rooms by 2017. "The Olayan Group is no stranger. It has a long and deep relationship with Jardine Matheson dating back to 1970," Mandarin Oriental chief financial officer, Stuart Dickie, said.

Economic news, currency and insight

Speaking at the Global Gaming Expo Asia Conference in Macau, Mr Grant Govertsen, managing partner of Union Gaming Research Macau said, “The good news is, Singapore doesn’t necessarily depend on Chinese high rollers to survive.” In fact, industry experts said that VIP gaming accounted for only a small proportion of the profits of Singapore two casinos, and that steady growth in mass gaming ensured they were still profitable, according to Straits Times.

According to the Straits Times, Janet Yellen expects that the Federal Reserve would commence increasing its interest rates at some point this year, as further delay might cause the US economy to overheat. "Delaying action to tighten monetary policy until employment and inflation are already back to our objectives would risk overheating the economy," she said in a speech to the chamber of commerce in Providence, Rhode Island. "For this reason, if the economy continues to improve as I expect, I think it will be appropriate at some point this year to take the initial step to raise the federal funds rate target and begin the process of normalising monetary policy."

Following Yellen’s speech, US stocks indices showed a mixed picture at the close on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 18,232.02 points. After trading nearly flat for most of the session, the S&P 500 lost 4.76 points, or 0.22 percent, to close the week at 2,126.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,089.36.