Tuesday’s trading on the Singapore stock exchange was marked by lower share volume compared to Monday, though the STI benchmark index closed in positive territory due to investor preference for blue-chip stocks such as the Jardine group and transport operator ComfortDelgro.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 16.22 points higher or +0.47 per cent to 3,434.24, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.05 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.09 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.16 per cent.

"Although the index is higher, it is only because of the focus on blue chips, noticeably ComfortDelgro, likely because of expectations of higher earnings," said remisier Alvin Yong, quoted by the Straits Times.

The SGX traded 973.6 million shares valued at SG$1,121.1 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 207/204.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were consumer services (+1.64 per cent), industrials (+0.75 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.71 per cent) and China (+0.39 per cent). The top losers were utilities (-2.76 per cent), basic materials (-0.57 per cent), oil and gas (-0.43 per cent) and technology (-0.27 per cent).

Stocks

The Singapore exchange will introduce a minimum trading price (MTP) of SG$0.20 a share for mainboard listed companies with effect from 2 March 2015. The move is aimed at improving the quality of the Singapore stock market; higher-priced shares have better liquidity, lowering transaction cost for investors. Such shares are also less susceptible to speculation and market manipulation, the exchange said in a statement yesterday. “The MTP requirement, together with recent initiatives, is crucial to ensuring a quality Singapore stock market. We urge companies to take action as soon as possible to comply with MTP. Share consolidation would be the most practical option and companies with AGMs in April 2015 should leverage on convening an EGM on the same date, to obtain shareholders’ approval of the share consolidation. Others may consider transferring to Catalist, a sponsor-supervised regime and a value proposition for high-growth companies,” said June Sim, Head ofListing Compliance at SGX.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05), Singapore’s largest lender, reported a lower-than-expected net profit of SG$4.05 billion in 2014, mainly due to higher bad debt charges. "We saw some one-offs in our China book related to the commodity complex," said group chief executive Piyush Gupta in Singapore; however no such downsides are expected this year. "On the portfolio as a whole, in consumer, SME (small and medium enterprise), corporate, in terms of delinquencies, in terms of general stress, we are not seeing anything there. It continues to be relatively solid and strong," he said. The bank’s net profit, which was nevertheless a record, rose 10 per cent over the previous year, and was boosted by net interest margin that jumped 6 basis points to 1.68 per cent.

Land transport operator SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61) reported a 27.8 per cent jump in profit last year to SG$14.3 million, up from SG$11.2 million in the previous year, while revenue jumped 12.2 per cent to SG$951 million according to TODAY. Profits were boosted by its rail operations division as higher revenue passenger usage and higher fares offset a rise in operating expenses such as staff costs. The company is a 75 per cent subsidiary of ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd (SGX:C52) which jumped 5.10 per cent yesterday to close at SG$3.09, and was one of the top gainers on the STX yesterday.

Property developer and hospitality operator Fragrance Group Ltd (SGX:F31) said fourth-quarter net profits declined 40.4 per cent to SG$79.7 million even though revenue during the quarter was higher by 5.8 per cent to SG$128.5 million. More than 96 per cent of the revenue was accounted for by the property development division, which recorded progressive recognition of income from the Urban Vista, Novena Regency and Kensington Square projects, according to the Straits Times.

Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd (SGX:P11) reported that net profit for the three months to December 28 plunged 22.4 per cent compared to the previous year to HK$80.5 million (SG$14.07 million) as warmer seawater in Peru hurt the operations of its fisheries and fish supply division, according to the Straits Times.

CH Offshore Ltd (SGX:C13) shot up 6.86 per cent to SG$0.545 after the Falcon Energy Group Ltd (SGX:5FL) boosted its offer price for the company from SG$0.495 to SG$0.55 per share.

Lantrovision S Ltd (SGX:Q7W), which provides consultancy services on network integration and structured cabling, said second-quarter net profits declined to SG$4.3 million from SG$5.5 million in the year prior period. Revenue fell 11 per cent to SG$38.8 million because of a fall in demand for installation projects in Singapore, China and Taiwan.

Valuetronics Holdings Ltd (SGX:BN2) surged 5.19 per cent to SG$0.405 after the company reported a 10.3 per cent increase in net profit to HK$39.2 billion (SG$6.85 million) for the third quarter.

China Fishery Group Ltd (SGX:B0Z) reported Tuesday a 13.7 per cent decline in its net profit during the first quarter ended December 28, 2014, to US$13.5 million (SG$18.29 million) from US$15.7 million in the year prior. Quarterly revenue fell 14.7 per cent from US$145.2 million to US$123.9 million, as certain long term supply agreements were either terminated or not renewed.

Economic news, currency and insight

Even though Wall Street closed 1 per cent higher overnight on expectations of a Greek deal, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Tuesday that reports of Greece nearing an agreement with a new deal on its debt with international creditors were “false.” “We are not negotiating a new program. We already have a programme,” he said, referring to Greece’s existing programme, scheduled to be reviewed at a meeting of EU finance ministers on Wednesday, according to the Straits Times.

Separately, the Straits Times reported that the Greek government was putting the finishing touches to a 10-point plan aimed at persuading international creditors to reconsider the bailout terms and thereby avert the possibility of Greece exiting from the eurozone.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday that it will release the Economic Survey of Singapore 2014 on February 17, according to the Straits Times. The survey will shed light on the economy’s overall performance, sector wise performance, growth, inflation, employment and productivity both for the fourth quarter as well as the whole of 2014.

According to a report by SRX Property, the downtrend in recent prices of non-landed private residential properties in Singapore continued during January, with prices declining 0.2 per cent over the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, resale prices have fallen 6.5 per cent compared to January last year.