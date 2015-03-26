Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index managed to scrape into positive territory yesterday despite negative cues from Wall Street.

The STI hit a low of 3,404.63 in weak trading in the opening hour, but rebounded sharply thereafter to a high of 3,422.72, at which point it commenced range-bound trading that lasted till the close of the session. Overall market breadth was again positive with the number of gainers far ahead of losers.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 5.76 points higher or +0.17 per cent to 3,419.02, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.60 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.38 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.48 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,240.8 million shares valued at SG$950.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 240/167.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were utilities (+3.48 per cent), maritime (+1.32 per cent), CataList (+0.93 per cent) and oil and gas (+0.89 per cent). The main losing sectors were real estate holding and development (-0.33 per cent), technology (-0.20 per cent) and real estate (-0.19 per cent).

Stocks

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) was the top gainer on the STI up 1.131 per cent to SG$8.94. The company was able to garner enough acceptances for its SG$3 billion offer to take over Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) to allow for the delisting of the property subsidiary, according to TODAY. In a filing with the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) the company confirmed that it now held a 90.9 per cent stake in Keppel Land and did not intend to maintain its listing status. Trading in Keppel Land will therefore be suspended with effect from 5:30 PM on March 26.

Shares in SIIC Environment Hldg Ltd(SGX:5GB) jumped 9.33 per cent to SG$0.164 after the company announced its plans to buy a China-based water treatment business in a deal valued at about 1.55 billion yuan (SG$348.3 million) in cash and shares, according to Straits Times. The consideration for the transaction is 151.7 million yuan in cash and by issue of 1.56 billion new shares (16.3 per cent of the existing shares) at 13.2 cents each. The total consideration also includes 479.18 million yuan for the repayment of an outstanding debt.

According to the Straits Times, Dyson, the British manufacturer of vacuum cleaners and fans, is planning to more than double the capacity of its Singapore motor plant by investing SG$100 million. The plant manufactures 4 million advanced, compact digital motors a year which are used in the company’s cordless vacuum cleaners sold across the world.

Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) was up 0.58 per cent to SG$1.72. The company announced that it had received a conditional eligibility to list up to 320 million shares in its wholly-owned Boustead Projects (BP) subsidiary on the Singapore Exchange mainboard. The company intends to spin-off the property unit in an effort to unlock value for shareholders and enable better focus by management on core operations, according to Straits Times.

The Business Times reported that Goldman Sachs has upgraded its recommendation on Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of SG$1.30 citing expectations of higher growth in trans-Pacific operations that could benefit the company’s APL liner business. Low oil prices and mild congestion could help boost profitability during 2015 in the trans-Pacific sector, Goldman Sachs said in a note. Separately, the Straits Times cited a Bloomberg report that said Neptune may be shaping up as a takeover candidate given that it has cut debt through the US$1.2 billion (SG$1.64 billion) sale of its logistics unit.

Economic news, currency and insight

As reported yesterday, the three months Singapore Interbank Offered Rate, more popularly known as SIBOR, surged to 1.00129 per cent Tuesday, the highest since December 2008, and over 118 per cent higher since the beginning of this year. AsiaOne commented that the size of mortgage repayments could increase because many home loans are pegged to the SIBOR.

Barclays economist Leong Wai Ho said the Sibor spike appears to have been "too much, too soon".

"The general expectation was for Sibor to hit 1 per cent by the year end," he said. "It may be a little more uncomfortable for those who own two or three properties, as they may have to divert their discretionary income into mortgage debt servicing," he added.

Mr Sailesh K. Jha, chief Asia economist, Credit Suisse Private Banking and Wealth Management expects that the SIBOR could range between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent over the next 6 to 5 months, according to AsiaOne. "The market over the last year has been underestimating the depreciation of the Singapore dollar against the US dollar. It's now playing catch-up on Sibor rates," he said.

According to the Straits Times, the ANZ-Roy Morgan Singapore consumer confidence index climbed 3.8 points to 124.5 in March driven by higher confidence in personal finance and after Singapore’s Budget 2015 painted an improved outlook for the country’s economy. "Consumer confidence appeared to be finding a firmer footing in March on the back of a well-received budget with a relatively firm rise in the number of respondents who believe their personal financial situation would improve," said chief economist for South Asia, Asean & Pacific, Mr Glenn Maguire. "More importantly, the number of respondents who believe Singapore will have good times over the next five years was finally starting to exhibit an upward bias, suggesting that the overhang of supply-side restructuring was starting to wane,” he added. However, consumer confidence could be adversely impacted by the news of the passing of Mr Mr Lee Kuan Yew, he cautioned.

Overnight, on Wall Street, stocks dropped sharply as investors became nervous about valuations and likely booked profits following disappointing durable goods orders data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.6 points, or 1.62 per cent, to 17,718.54, the S&P 500 lost 30.45 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 2,061.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 118.21 points, or 2.37 per cent, to 4,876.52.