the rbnz wasnt dovish enough for the kiwi 883652015

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 22, 2015 10:50 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The NZ dollar was propelled higher instantly after the RBNZ’s decision to cut interest rates as the bank wasn’t dovish enough for the market, despite the fact that 25bps was taken off the official cash rate (OCR) for the second month in a row and the bank noted that more policy easing seemed likely. It appears the market was ultra-dovish in the lead up to this meeting, with some participants expecting the bank to lob 50bps off the OCR. Also, the bank lost a line from Governor Wheeler’s statement about the level of the NZ dollar being unjustified and unsustainable which the market took as a sign the bank is softening its stance on the exchange rate; the RBNZ has been the kiwi’s biggest adversely in recent times, largely because a stronger exchange rate alongside falling commodity prices is a big threat to the NZ economy.

The rally in the kiwi wasn’t robust enough to break any key resistance zones for NZDUSD, with the pair remaining in an overall downward trend. This is understandable given the clear fundamental risks facing NZDUSD as the RBNZ looks to cut interest rates even further, possibly to 2.5% later this year, and the FOMC prepares to hike rates as soon as September. With the market returning its focus to yield differentials in the wake of the recent threat of a Grexit, a currency pairing underpinned by a clear divergence of monetary policies is going to be tasty option for bears, especially considering the RBNZ still believes further depreciation of the kiwi is necessary given soft export commodity prices.

NZD vs. USD

NZDUSD remains in a medium-term bearish trend and is still looking like an attractive pair to short on rallies. From here, we’re eyeing off support around 0.6500, a break of which may see price make a run for the bottom of the aforementioned trading channel. A break of the top of its downward channel would negate this bearish scenario and our attention would turn to resistance around 0.6780.

NZDUSD

Source: City Index

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.