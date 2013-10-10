the key dates for your diary this us company earnings season 26172013

October 11, 2013 12:14 AM
It’s that time again when a raft of US corporates report their respective earnings to the market, typically triggering some added share and sector price volatility.

The traditional curtain raiser to earnings already happened on Tuesday when Alcoa reported better than expected Q3 numbers to the market. Yet it is when market moving corporates begin to release their respective numbers to the market that things start to get more interesting and this starts with JP Morgan tomorrow.

US earnings season is something to which I always look forward. The volatility it triggers creates short term price volatility and it’s also a timely reminder to re-pay efforts back to the fundamental strength of a company as opposed to a (at times) mis-weighted preference to look at charts.

Apple full-year earnings are on my watch list
This season I will pay strict attention to Apple when they report their earnings on 28th October after the closing bell to US trading. Only recently did the US tech giant announce to the market that sales of its new iPhone 5C and 5S had topped 9mn within just three days of launch – a new record. Yet they also admitted that sales exceeded initial supplies, which is concerning if they have under forecast demand and may hurt their quarterly numbers at a crucial time if not resolved immediately.

The firm also reported that its total revenues for the fourth quarter should be towards the upper end of market expectations, which is $37bn.

So expectations have been raised. Apple now needs to meet them.

Key earnings for your diary
Date Company Reporting EPS Expectations
11th October JP Morgan Q3 $1.21
15th October Yahoo Q3 $0.33
15th October Citigroup Q3 $1.06
15th October Intel Q3 $0.54
16th October Bank of America Q3 $0.18
17th October Google Q3 $10.36
17th October Goldman Sachs Q3 $2.44
18th October General Electric Q3 $0.36
18th October Morgan Stanley Q3 $0.40
28th October Apple Q3 $7.88

 

