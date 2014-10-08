the imf spooks risk 76162014

The Asian session has seen stocks trade under pressure adding further retracement to the dollar strength trend. The FX risk trade follows the crumbling equity […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2014 5:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Asian session has seen stocks trade under pressure adding further retracement to the dollar strength trend. The FX risk trade follows the crumbling equity markets as we head into the start of the US earning season, with Alcoa the traditional first big name to report this afternoon. The IMF has cut its outlook for global growth in 2015 from 4% to 3.8% as global tensions seem to be at the forefront of the fund’s thinking. The sharpest downgrades come from the Middle East and Russia as Japan also raises concern. A revision higher in the US growth outlook to 3.1% could not stop the rout on the dollar as the risk trade dominated global markets.

The AUD was again under pressure in the Asian session ahead of the Thursday’s jobs report. It followed an announcement that the Australian Bureau of Statistics will revise the July and August employment data by removing the usual seasonal factors, which shows concerns following very robust data for these months. The final nail in the lifestyles coffin was the HSBC Services PMI data that came in below expectations at 53.1 versus the August reading of 54.1.

The FX markets will take the direction from equity and oil markets ahead of the FOMC minutes. New York Fed President Dudley commented overnight that forecasts for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in mid-2015 are ‘reasonable’. The market will be looking tonight for discussions around the decision to leave the ‘considerable time’ phase in the September statement, whilst the ‘dot plot’ pushed up hiking expectations.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2625-1.2575-1.2500   | Resistance 1.2690-1.2715-1.2765

 

USD/JPY

Supports 107.75-107.50-107.15     Resistance 108.55-109.20-110.10

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6030-1.6000-1.5940  Resistance 1.6150-1.6200-1.6225

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.